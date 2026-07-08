2026 Position Primer: Defensive Tackles

2026 Outlook

The Bengals made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, literally, when they traded the 10th overall pick to the New York Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence II. Lawrence made three Pro Bowls and two All Pro teams over his seven years with the Giants as one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league. The 2019 first-round pick out of Clemson has 30.5 career sacks, including 9.5 in 2024, despite facing one of the highest double-team rates in the league. Per NFL.com, Lawrence has faced 1,103 double teams on his pass rushes over the past five seasons, the only player in quadruple digits. Among the 175 interior defensive linemen to play at least 1,000 snaps since Lawrence was drafted in 2019, he ranks 10th in total pressures with 335 and 12th in total tackles with 243, per PFF.

Cincinnati also added Jonathan Allen to the defensive tackle room. Allen has the eighth-most sacks of any defensive tackle in the 2020s (30, 45.5 total in his career) and two Pro Bowl appearances. He has the sixth-most tackles of any defensive tackle since he entered the league in 2017 with 319, per PFF, while his 382 pressures rank ninth.

Navy DT Landon Robinson joined the roster via the 2026 NFL Draft. The seventh-round pick was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and was a first-team Associated Press All-American after leading the Midshipmen with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.