First Look: Paycor Stadium Renovations Elevate Fan Experience

WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT IN 2026

Renovated Restrooms

All restrooms were renovated with updated lighting, flooring, walls and ceilings to provide a brighter, more contemporary experience. Nursing rooms were renovated to accommodate mothers and young children.

Upgraded Concessions

Concession areas on the canopy level were upgraded with a focus on speed of service and expanded food and beverage offerings. Grab-and-go "Go Route" locations and self-checkout kiosks provide a new layout with increased concourse space for fans.

Transformed Club Lounges

Club lounges were renovated and expanded to feature additional interior and exterior seating, new bars, enhanced food and beverage offerings and more points of sale to increase speed of service. The spaces were redesigned to offer a more open layout for fans to enjoy natural light and views. The lounge aesthetic is a modern take on the jungle, featuring floor-to-ceiling copper tiger stripe columns and a jungle leaf flooring. New and additional escalators and stairs were added to both club and suite entrances to help fans enter and exit the stadium.

Reimagined Suites

Every existing suite was redesigned with expanded lounge areas, updated restrooms, new furniture, countertops and an enhanced food and beverage experience including full-size refrigerators.

Redesigned Bengals Pro Shop

Now open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Bengals Pro Shop was reconfigured to improve traffic flow and increase merchandise selection. The renovation includes new flooring, updated interior finishes, expanded women's and children's sections and additional self-checkout kiosks.

Modernized Scoreboard Control Room

The control room powering video and audio throughout the stadium was expanded to handle new technology and future growth. An IP-based 4K system was installed with additional cameras and replay feeds to increase the fan experience on gameday.

Improved Wayfinding

Over 1,000 new, larger and more accessible signs were installed throughout the stadium to make it easier for fans to find seating sections, amenities and other key locations.

Core Infrastructure Improvements

Essential infrastructure work is ongoing, including concrete repairs, waterproofing, and passenger elevator modernization, to help ensure the stadium remains in top condition.

WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT IN 2027