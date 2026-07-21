First Look: Paycor Stadium Renovations Elevate Fan Experience

Improvements to Paycor Stadium continue with major upgrades for the 2026 season.
While recent years have seen ongoing upgrades to public spaces including concession stands and video displays, this year's improvements will be the most extensive since Paycor Stadium opened in 2000.
The new lease signed last year between Hamilton County and the Bengals launched significant upgrades that will span several years, and "Phase One" of the multi-year renovation project will be substantially complete ahead of Cincinnati Music Festival and the Bengals' 2026 season.
Phase One renovations have exceeded expectations, and Paycor Stadium is positioned well for future improvements. Phase One projects prioritized work that will have a wide impact, benefiting fans throughout the stadium. Key improvements include renovated restrooms, upgraded concessions, transformed club lounges, reimagined suites, a redesigned Bengals Pro Shop, modernized scoreboard control room, improved wayfinding, and core infrastructure improvements. Warm Construction, an Official Builder of the Cincinnati Bengals, executed many of the renovation projects including concessions, club lounges, suites, and the Bengals Pro Shop.
The multi-year renovation project reflects the shared commitment of Hamilton County, the Bengals and the stadium management team to responsibly invest in Paycor Stadium, ensuring it remains a premier NFL venue while supporting economic activity along Cincinnati's riverfront. The investment also strengthens The Banks, which generates more than $2.5 billion in annual economic impact, including more than $1 billion annually driven by the Bengals. The capital expenditures for renovations provide incremental economic impact in the form of jobs and earnings along with fiscal impact.
WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT IN 2026
Renovated Restrooms
All restrooms were renovated with updated lighting, flooring, walls and ceilings to provide a brighter, more contemporary experience. Nursing rooms were renovated to accommodate mothers and young children.
Upgraded Concessions
Concession areas on the canopy level were upgraded with a focus on speed of service and expanded food and beverage offerings. Grab-and-go "Go Route" locations and self-checkout kiosks provide a new layout with increased concourse space for fans.
Transformed Club Lounges
Club lounges were renovated and expanded to feature additional interior and exterior seating, new bars, enhanced food and beverage offerings and more points of sale to increase speed of service. The spaces were redesigned to offer a more open layout for fans to enjoy natural light and views. The lounge aesthetic is a modern take on the jungle, featuring floor-to-ceiling copper tiger stripe columns and a jungle leaf flooring. New and additional escalators and stairs were added to both club and suite entrances to help fans enter and exit the stadium.
Reimagined Suites
Every existing suite was redesigned with expanded lounge areas, updated restrooms, new furniture, countertops and an enhanced food and beverage experience including full-size refrigerators.
Redesigned Bengals Pro Shop
Now open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Bengals Pro Shop was reconfigured to improve traffic flow and increase merchandise selection. The renovation includes new flooring, updated interior finishes, expanded women's and children's sections and additional self-checkout kiosks.
Modernized Scoreboard Control Room
The control room powering video and audio throughout the stadium was expanded to handle new technology and future growth. An IP-based 4K system was installed with additional cameras and replay feeds to increase the fan experience on gameday.
Improved Wayfinding
Over 1,000 new, larger and more accessible signs were installed throughout the stadium to make it easier for fans to find seating sections, amenities and other key locations.
Core Infrastructure Improvements
Essential infrastructure work is ongoing, including concrete repairs, waterproofing, and passenger elevator modernization, to help ensure the stadium remains in top condition.
WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT IN 2027
Renovations will continue in 2027 with large-scale projects that include adding escalators, replacing stadium seats, and a new, larger videoboard featuring enhanced technology.
Improvements to Paycor Stadium continue with major upgrades for the 2026 season.