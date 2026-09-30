Mitch Tinsley Returns To Bengals In Time To See Jags: 'Doesn't Matter Who We're Playing'

New/old Bengals wide receiver Mitch Tinsley showed up first thing Tuesday morning at Paycor Stadium and found out they're playing the Jaguars Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.

Those Jaguars.

"Doesn't matter who we're playing," Tinsley said. "I just do what I always do and get ready for my number to be called."

The Bengals called No. 82 again, and he picked up in Houston, where he was on the Texans practice squad. With Andre Iosivas (thumb) on injured reserve, rookie Colbie Young (knee) out at least this week, and Ke'Shawn Williams cut in a move that made room for pass-catching tight end Tanner Hudson, Tinsley agreed to return to the wide receiver room 30 days after the Bengals released him at the final roster cutdown.

"I have good relationships with everybody. When they called, I said, sure, I'd like to come back," Tinsley said. "I try not to dwell on the past. I get ready for the moment."

Weirdly, this moment is the Jaguars, the team against which he made his first NFL catch 54 weeks ago in the Paycor opener. It wasn't just any catch capping his underdog preseason that made him a fan favorite.

It was a remarkable one-handed touchdown grab on a throw from Jake Browning that tied the game early in the third quarter, 17-17, and led to a 31-27 win. With cornerback Jarrian Jones pinning his left arm, Tinsley used the right one in the right corner.

"Crazy how it all comes around," Tinsley said.

Crazy. Tinsley, last year's camp phenom, saw this year's camp phenom, Dohnte Meyers, a CFL wide receiver, win a job with Young and Williams. Crazy. Now that Meyers is listed as the punt and kick returner, Tinsley may be giving Meyers some relief.

Tinsley pulled in at 7 a.m. on a day off, so he didn't get a chance to see many of his old mates. But during the morning he spoke with head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, and wide receivers coach Troy Walters. They love his reliability as a blocker and route runner, which is why he made four starts last year and played in every game averaging 17 snaps. He made seven more catches and caught another touchdown, this one from Joe Flacco.

"I know the playbook, so that's no problem," Tinsley said. "I'm ready."

Maybe not so crazy.