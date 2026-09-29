Scouting Report Week 4: Bengals Battle Jaguars in Big Cat Clash

The Cincinnati Bengals return to Paycor Stadium in Week 4 to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville sits at 2-1 on the year and is coming off a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots.
Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 4 opponent.
Jaguars Offense
The Jaguars offense ranks 10th in points per game through three weeks, averaging 27.0 points per contest. Per NFL NextGenStats, Jacksonville ranks 11th in yards per play at 5.5 and fifth in success rate 49.7%, meaning they run a play that successfully increases the offense's likelihood of scoring nearly half the time.
Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown seven touchdowns to two interceptions through three games this season. Per NGS, he ranks 10th in success rate (48.9%) among qualified passers. His 107.8 passer rating ranks eighth, while his 7.6 yards per attempt ranks 10th.
The Jaguars have been aggressive in pushing the ball downfield to begin the season, as Lawrence leads qualified passers in percentage of passes traveling between 10 and 20 air yards at 37%. This is not new for Lawrence: Since Week 9 of 2025 after the team acquired WR Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, Lawrence leads the NFL in the percentage of his throws at least 10 yards downfield (42.1%), per ESPN’s Ben Solak.
Lawrence has been pressured on 34.1% of his dropbacks through three games this season, the 21st-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, per NGS. Meanwhile, the Bengals defense has pressured quarterbacks at a 39.7% clip, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. The Bengals also blitz at the lowest rate in the NFL so far this season (15.4%), while Lawrence has faced a blitz on 34.1% of his dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, per NGS.
WR Parker Washington has served as Lawrence's favorite target so far in 2026, leading Jacksonville in receptions (15), receiving yards (221) and receiving touchdowns (two). NGS charts Washington with seven explosive receptions, tied for the third most in NFL, and 3.0 yards per route run, the 11th-highest average across receivers with at least 10 targets. Meyers led the team in their Week 3 victory against the Patriots, catching seven passes for 64 yards and a score.
On the ground, second-year RB Bhayshul Tuten leads the Jaguars with 204 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The fourth-round pick from Virginia Tech ranks ninth in yards per carry (4.7) among players with at least 10 carries. Tuten has forced 21 missed tackles, the fourth most among running backs, per NGS.
Jaguars Defense
The Jacksonville defense has allowed the fewest points per game in 2026, giving up 12.0 points per contest through three weeks. It has been stout against the run so far, allowing 91.3 rushing yards per game, the eighth lowest in the NFL. Per Jaguars Communications, Jacksonville has not allowed a single rusher to run for 75 yards in 20 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in the last 50 years.
The defensive line is led by edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Walker, the first overall pick in 2022, is tied for 12th in the NFL with 14 pressures this season, per NGS, and had 1.5 sacks in the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Browns. NGS projects Walker to line up primarily against OT Amarius Mims for the Bengals. Mims has faced the highest rate of one-on-one matchups among right tackles at 89.2%, per NGS, and his 5.1% pressure rate on those snaps is the best in the NFL.
As a team, the Jaguars get pressure at a 37.8% rate on average, per NGS, the 14th-highest percentage in the NFL. They blitz at an average rate, 29.6%, but get pressure just 37.9% of the time on those blitzes, the eighth-lowest rate. In 2025, QB Joe Burrow had a 115.8 passer rating against the blitz, the third-highest rate in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks.
The Panthers signed former Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd, and Jacksonville replaced him with Ventrell Miller. Miller, a fourth-year player from the University of Florida, leads all eligible linebackers with a 90.5 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.
On the back end, the Jaguars have allowed 235.7 passing yards per game, the ninth-most yards in the NFL through three weeks. Jacksonville has played 2025 second overall pick and two-way player Travis Hunter primarily at cornerback so far this season. Hunter played a season-high 42 snaps at corner in Week 3, recording his first career interception.
Take a look at some of the best photos from past matchups between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.