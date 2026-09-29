Scouting Report Week 4: Bengals Battle Jaguars in Big Cat Clash

Jaguars Offense

The Jaguars offense ranks 10th in points per game through three weeks, averaging 27.0 points per contest. Per NFL NextGenStats, Jacksonville ranks 11th in yards per play at 5.5 and fifth in success rate 49.7%, meaning they run a play that successfully increases the offense's likelihood of scoring nearly half the time.

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown seven touchdowns to two interceptions through three games this season. Per NGS, he ranks 10th in success rate (48.9%) among qualified passers. His 107.8 passer rating ranks eighth, while his 7.6 yards per attempt ranks 10th.

The Jaguars have been aggressive in pushing the ball downfield to begin the season, as Lawrence leads qualified passers in percentage of passes traveling between 10 and 20 air yards at 37%. This is not new for Lawrence: Since Week 9 of 2025 after the team acquired WR Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, Lawrence leads the NFL in the percentage of his throws at least 10 yards downfield (42.1%), per ESPN’s Ben Solak.

Lawrence has been pressured on 34.1% of his dropbacks through three games this season, the 21st-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, per NGS. Meanwhile, the Bengals defense has pressured quarterbacks at a 39.7% clip, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. The Bengals also blitz at the lowest rate in the NFL so far this season (15.4%), while Lawrence has faced a blitz on 34.1% of his dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, per NGS.

WR Parker Washington has served as Lawrence's favorite target so far in 2026, leading Jacksonville in receptions (15), receiving yards (221) and receiving touchdowns (two). NGS charts Washington with seven explosive receptions, tied for the third most in NFL, and 3.0 yards per route run, the 11th-highest average across receivers with at least 10 targets. Meyers led the team in their Week 3 victory against the Patriots, catching seven passes for 64 yards and a score.