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Scouting Report Week 4: Bengals Battle Jaguars in Big Cat Clash

Sep 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals return to Paycor Stadium in Week 4 to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville sits at 2-1 on the year and is coming off a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots.

Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 4 opponent.

Jaguars Offense

The Jaguars offense ranks 10th in points per game through three weeks, averaging 27.0 points per contest. Per NFL NextGenStats, Jacksonville ranks 11th in yards per play at 5.5 and fifth in success rate 49.7%, meaning they run a play that successfully increases the offense's likelihood of scoring nearly half the time.

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown seven touchdowns to two interceptions through three games this season. Per NGS, he ranks 10th in success rate (48.9%) among qualified passers. His 107.8 passer rating ranks eighth, while his 7.6 yards per attempt ranks 10th.

The Jaguars have been aggressive in pushing the ball downfield to begin the season, as Lawrence leads qualified passers in percentage of passes traveling between 10 and 20 air yards at 37%. This is not new for Lawrence: Since Week 9 of 2025 after the team acquired WR Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, Lawrence leads the NFL in the percentage of his throws at least 10 yards downfield (42.1%), per ESPN’s Ben Solak.

Lawrence has been pressured on 34.1% of his dropbacks through three games this season, the 21st-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, per NGS. Meanwhile, the Bengals defense has pressured quarterbacks at a 39.7% clip, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. The Bengals also blitz at the lowest rate in the NFL so far this season (15.4%), while Lawrence has faced a blitz on 34.1% of his dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, per NGS.

WR Parker Washington has served as Lawrence's favorite target so far in 2026, leading Jacksonville in receptions (15), receiving yards (221) and receiving touchdowns (two). NGS charts Washington with seven explosive receptions, tied for the third most in NFL, and 3.0 yards per route run, the 11th-highest average across receivers with at least 10 targets. Meyers led the team in their Week 3 victory against the Patriots, catching seven passes for 64 yards and a score.

On the ground, second-year RB Bhayshul Tuten leads the Jaguars with 204 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The fourth-round pick from Virginia Tech ranks ninth in yards per carry (4.7) among players with at least 10 carries. Tuten has forced 21 missed tackles, the fourth most among running backs, per NGS.

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Jacksonville Jaguars

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Jaguars Defense

The Jacksonville defense has allowed the fewest points per game in 2026, giving up 12.0 points per contest through three weeks. It has been stout against the run so far, allowing 91.3 rushing yards per game, the eighth lowest in the NFL. Per Jaguars Communications, Jacksonville has not allowed a single rusher to run for 75 yards in 20 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in the last 50 years.

The defensive line is led by edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Walker, the first overall pick in 2022, is tied for 12th in the NFL with 14 pressures this season, per NGS, and had 1.5 sacks in the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Browns. NGS projects Walker to line up primarily against OT Amarius Mims for the Bengals. Mims has faced the highest rate of one-on-one matchups among right tackles at 89.2%, per NGS, and his 5.1% pressure rate on those snaps is the best in the NFL.

As a team, the Jaguars get pressure at a 37.8% rate on average, per NGS, the 14th-highest percentage in the NFL. They blitz at an average rate, 29.6%, but get pressure just 37.9% of the time on those blitzes, the eighth-lowest rate. In 2025, QB Joe Burrow had a 115.8 passer rating against the blitz, the third-highest rate in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks.

The Panthers signed former Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd, and Jacksonville replaced him with Ventrell Miller. Miller, a fourth-year player from the University of Florida, leads all eligible linebackers with a 90.5 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

On the back end, the Jaguars have allowed 235.7 passing yards per game, the ninth-most yards in the NFL through three weeks. Jacksonville has played 2025 second overall pick and two-way player Travis Hunter primarily at cornerback so far this season. Hunter played a season-high 42 snaps at corner in Week 3, recording his first career interception.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Jaguars | THROWBACK PHOTOS

Take a look at some of the best photos from past matchups between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

WR Ja'Marr Chase greets Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter after the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase greets Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter after the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) dives for a gain Nov. 11, 2001 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) dives for a gain Nov. 11, 2001 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP Images
S Jordan Battle celebrates during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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S Jordan Battle celebrates during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Alvin Pearman, right, looks to get around Cincinnati Bengals defender Odell Thurman, who sets up to make the tackle Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
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Jacksonville Jaguars running back Alvin Pearman, right, looks to get around Cincinnati Bengals defender Odell Thurman, who sets up to make the tackle Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

PHIL COALE/2005 AP
The Bengals defense led by Takeo Spikes tackles Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) is seen in action during an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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The Bengals defense led by Takeo Spikes tackles Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) is seen in action during an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Allen Kee/AP Photos
Wide receiver Jimmy Smith (82) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals Myron Bell in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Wide receiver Jimmy Smith (82) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals Myron Bell in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake greets Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli (71) leaves the field after play in November 1998 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake greets Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli (71) leaves the field after play in November 1998 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP Images
QB Jake Browning leaps into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Jake Browning leaps into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson, left, tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson, left, tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP Images
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP Images
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

AP Images
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) of the Jacksonville Jaguars tries to scramble away from Robert Geathers (91) of the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 9, 2011 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) of the Jacksonville Jaguars tries to scramble away from Robert Geathers (91) of the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 9, 2011 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Justin Durant (56) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Justin Durant (56) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, left, makes a fingertip catch in the fourth quarter over Jacksonville Jaguars defender Rashean Mathis on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, left, makes a fingertip catch in the fourth quarter over Jacksonville Jaguars defender Rashean Mathis on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

PHIL COALE/2005 AP
Jacksonville Jaguars punt returner Reggie Barlow (84) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Craig Yeast, top, and Damon Griffin after a 1-yard runback in the second quarter, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Jacksonville Jaguars punt returner Reggie Barlow (84) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Craig Yeast, top, and Damon Griffin after a 1-yard runback in the second quarter, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2000 AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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