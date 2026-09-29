 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 4 against Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

jags uni combo web wk 4 092826

The Bengals return home to Paycor Stadium in Week 4 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black with Orange Stripes

Socks: Orange

The Bengals wore this combination twice last season, both times coming at Paycor Stadium. They wore it in Week 9 against Chicago Bears and in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, compiling a 1-1 record. Overall, Cincinnati is 5-2 in this combination since the team's uniform redesign in 2021.

Bengals 2026 Week 4 Uniform Combination: Black-Black-Orange | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

WR Tee Higgins scores his second touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
1 / 20

WR Tee Higgins scores his second touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
2 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
3 / 20

WR Tee Higgins during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
4 / 20

QB Joe Burrow during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase runs for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
5 / 20

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase runs for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
DE Myles Murphy during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
6 / 20

DE Myles Murphy during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
7 / 20

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
8 / 20

Bengals RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

DT T.J. Slaton Jr. during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
9 / 20

DT T.J. Slaton Jr. during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown jukes a defender during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
10 / 20

RB Chase Brown jukes a defender during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals WR Tee Higgins during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
11 / 20

Bengals WR Tee Higgins during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
12 / 20

WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals WR Tee Higgins runs after a catch during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
13 / 20

Bengals WR Tee Higgins runs after a catch during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals K Evan McPherson hits an extra point during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
14 / 20

Bengals K Evan McPherson hits an extra point during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals RB Chase Brown celebrates a play during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
15 / 20

Bengals RB Chase Brown celebrates a play during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Bengals Photo
WR Tee Higgins during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
16 / 20

WR Tee Higgins during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
17 / 20

Bengals RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during the Bengals Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
18 / 20

K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown flips after a catch during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
19 / 20

RB Chase Brown flips after a catch during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
DE Shemar Stewart during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
20 / 20

DE Shemar Stewart during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How To Watch Jaguars vs Bengals for Week 4 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Jaguars-Bengals game in Week 4 of the 2026 season.

news

Bengals & Fifth Third Bank Team up for Huddle for Hunger

Bengals players and staff along with Fifth Third employees created 4,000 Bengals-themed Power Packs that will be distributed to 1,000 children across 20 schools in November.

news

Bengals Lose to Steelers 30-27 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday 30-27.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Steelers for Week 3 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Steelers-Bengals game in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Place Andrei Iosivas on Reserve/Injured List, Make Corresponding Roster Moves | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed WR Andrei Iosivas on the Reserve/Injured List, signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster and elevated TE Tanner Hudson.

news

What To Watch For | Bengals at Steelers Week 3

The Bengals hit the road for the second straight week when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | Joe Burrow Practices On A Rainy Day That Matches A Gritty Rivalry

Mike Tomlin is gone. But Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is very much here for Sunday's renewal in Pittsburgh (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) of what the magazine Sports Illustrated called nearly 20 years to the week, "The Nastiest Rivalry in the NFL."

news

Bengals Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

See where news outlets have the Bengals ranked entering Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 3 against Pittsburgh Steelers

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Steelers in Week 3.

news

Bengals Defeat Texans 20-6 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals beat the Houston Texans in their first road game of 2026.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Texans for Week 2 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Texans-Bengals game in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

Advertising