Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 4 against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals return home to Paycor Stadium in Week 4 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black with Orange Stripes
Socks: Orange
The Bengals wore this combination twice last season, both times coming at Paycor Stadium. They wore it in Week 9 against Chicago Bears and in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, compiling a 1-1 record. Overall, Cincinnati is 5-2 in this combination since the team's uniform redesign in 2021.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Arizona Cardinals.