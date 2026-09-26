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Bengals Place Andrei Iosivas on Reserve/Injured List, Make Corresponding Roster Moves | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Sep 26, 2026 at 04:04 PM
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Bengals Communications
ros updated sept 26 092626

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Placed WR Andrei Iosivas on the Reserve/Injured list. Iosivas, a fourth-year player, suffered a thumb injury in the team's Week 2 game at Houston.

*Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris off the practice squad to the active roster. Giles-Harris, a third-year player, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the first two games of this season.

*Elevated TE Tanner Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Pittsburgh. Hudson is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

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