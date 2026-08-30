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Bengals Reduce Final Roster to 53 Players for 2026 Season

Aug 30, 2026 at 05:57 PM
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Bengals Communications
aug 30 ROS Update thumb 083026

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:

*Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

--G Brian Parker II (knee; designated for return)

--CB Ja'Sir Taylor (hamstring; designated for return)

*Terminated the contracts of four vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):

--HB Gary Brightwell

--LB Joe Giles-Harris

--QB Josh Johnson

--S Russ Yeast

*Waived 30 players:

--LB Liam Anderson

--S Daijahn Anthony

--G Liam Brown

--HB Kentrel Bullock

--QB Sean Clifford

--OT Andrew Coker

--DT Howard Cross III

--LB Jack Dingle

--DE Isaiah Foskey

--LB Eric Gentry

--TE Cam Grandy

--HB Jamal Haynes

--LB Shaka Heyward

--DT McKinnley Jackson

--DT Jordan Jefferson

--WR Xavier Johnson

--WR Charlie Jones

--OT Christian Jones

--TE Josh Kattus

--CB Jalen Kimber

--CB Bralyn Lux

--CB Matthew McDoom

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland

--WR Kendric Pryor

--G Corey Robinson II

--WR Noah Thomas

--WR Mitch Tinsley

--CB Ceyair Wright (placed on Exempt/Left Squad list on Aug. 15)

PRACTICE SQUAD: All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team's practice squad in 2026, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 16 players.

Bengals 2026 53 Man-Roster | PLAYER PHOTOS

See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

QB Joe Burrow
1 / 55

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco
2 / 55

QB Joe Flacco

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase
3 / 55

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
4 / 55

WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas
5 / 55

WR Andrei Iosivas

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers
6 / 55

WR Dohnte Meyers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams
7 / 55

WR Ke'Shawn Williams

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Colbie Young
8 / 55

WR Colbie Young

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown
9 / 55

RB Chase Brown

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks
10 / 55

RB Tahj Brooks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine
11 / 55

RB Samaje Perine

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr.
12 / 55

TE Erick All Jr.

Ryan Meyer
TE Jack Endries
13 / 55

TE Jack Endries

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki
14 / 55

TE Mike Gesicki

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Tanner Hudson
15 / 55

TE Tanner Hudson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Drew Sample
16 / 55

TE Drew Sample

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Jacob Bayer
17 / 55

C Jacob Bayer

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr.
18 / 55

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild
19 / 55

G Dylan Fairchild

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Javon Foster
20 / 55

OT Javon Foster

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Ted Karras
21 / 55

C Ted Karras

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Connor Lew
22 / 55

C Connor Lew

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims
23 / 55

OT Amarius Mims

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner
24 / 55

G Dalton Risner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Jalen Rivers
25 / 55

G Jalen Rivers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen
26 / 55

DT Jonathan Allen

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill
27 / 55

DT B.J. Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell
28 / 55

DE Cashius Howell

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr.
29 / 55

DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cedric Johnson
30 / 55

DE Cedric Johnson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II
31 / 55

DT Dexter Lawrence II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe
32 / 55

DE Boye Mafe

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy
33 / 55

DE Myles Murphy

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Landon Robinson
34 / 55

DT Landon Robinson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr.
35 / 55

DT T.J. Slaton Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart
36 / 55

DE Shemar Stewart

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Swayze Bozeman
37 / 55

LB Swayze Bozeman

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Oren Burks
38 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter
39 / 55

LB Barrett Carter

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
40 / 55

LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis
41 / 55

CB Jalen Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis
42 / 55

CB Tacario Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill
43 / 55

CB Dax Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Ivey
44 / 55

CB DJ Ivey

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Josh Newton
45 / 55

CB Josh Newton

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II
46 / 55

CB DJ Turner II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle
47 / 55

S Jordan Battle

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook
48 / 55

S Bryan Cook

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Kyle Dugger
49 / 55

S Kyle Dugger

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S PJ Jules
50 / 55

S PJ Jules

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson
51 / 55

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow
52 / 55

P Ryan Rehkow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LS Will Wagner
53 / 55

LS Will Wagner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Brian Parker II (IR)
54 / 55

G Brian Parker II (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)
55 / 55

CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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