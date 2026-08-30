Bengals Reduce Final Roster to 53 Players for 2026 Season

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:

*Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

--G Brian Parker II (knee; designated for return)

--CB Ja'Sir Taylor (hamstring; designated for return)

*Terminated the contracts of four vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):

--HB Gary Brightwell

--LB Joe Giles-Harris

--QB Josh Johnson

--S Russ Yeast

*Waived 30 players:

--LB Liam Anderson

--S Daijahn Anthony

--G Liam Brown

--HB Kentrel Bullock

--QB Sean Clifford

--OT Andrew Coker

--DT Howard Cross III

--LB Jack Dingle

--DE Isaiah Foskey

--LB Eric Gentry

--TE Cam Grandy

--HB Jamal Haynes

--LB Shaka Heyward

--DT McKinnley Jackson

--DT Jordan Jefferson

--WR Xavier Johnson

--WR Charlie Jones

--OT Christian Jones

--TE Josh Kattus

--CB Jalen Kimber

--CB Bralyn Lux

--CB Matthew McDoom

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland

--WR Kendric Pryor

--G Corey Robinson II

--WR Noah Thomas

--WR Mitch Tinsley

--CB Ceyair Wright (placed on Exempt/Left Squad list on Aug. 15)