Bengals Reduce Final Roster to 53 Players for 2026 Season

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:
*Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:
--G Brian Parker II (knee; designated for return)
--CB Ja'Sir Taylor (hamstring; designated for return)
*Terminated the contracts of four vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):
--HB Gary Brightwell
--LB Joe Giles-Harris
--QB Josh Johnson
--S Russ Yeast
*Waived 30 players:
--LB Liam Anderson
--S Daijahn Anthony
--G Liam Brown
--HB Kentrel Bullock
--QB Sean Clifford
--OT Andrew Coker
--DT Howard Cross III
--LB Jack Dingle
--DE Isaiah Foskey
--LB Eric Gentry
--TE Cam Grandy
--HB Jamal Haynes
--LB Shaka Heyward
--DT McKinnley Jackson
--DT Jordan Jefferson
--WR Xavier Johnson
--WR Charlie Jones
--OT Christian Jones
--TE Josh Kattus
--CB Jalen Kimber
--CB Bralyn Lux
--CB Matthew McDoom
--HB Kendall Milton
--WR Jordan Moore
--DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland
--WR Kendric Pryor
--G Corey Robinson II
--WR Noah Thomas
--WR Mitch Tinsley
--CB Ceyair Wright (placed on Exempt/Left Squad list on Aug. 15)
PRACTICE SQUAD: All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team's practice squad in 2026, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 16 players.
See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.