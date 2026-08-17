Chris Brown and Usher To Perform at Paycor Stadium on October 24

TICKETS: Fans can sign up HERE for access to the Artist Presale beginning Monday, August 17 at 10am ET with sign-up closing Tuesday, August 18 at 10pm ET. The Citi Presale begins on Wednesday, August 19 at 10am local time followed by the Artist Presale on Thursday, August 20 at 10am local time with additional presales running ahead of the general onsale starting on Monday, August 24 at 10am local time at RaymondAndBrownTour.com.

VIP: Fans can elevate their concert experience with Usher's Rhythm Section VIP Package and the newly added Usher's Ultimate Meet & Greet VIP Package.

For more information, visit VIPNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the The R&B Tour in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 19 at 10am local time until Wednesday, August 19 at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Bengals STREAK Members: STREAK members have special ticket presale access beginning Friday, August 21 at 10 AM.

UPCOMING R&B TOUR DATES:

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium

Sat, Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sat, Aug 29 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Tue, Sep 1 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sun, Sep 13 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Sat, Oct 10 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Thu, Oct 15 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 17 | Baltimore, MD | M&T Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 24 | Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium – Newly Added Date

Thu, Oct 29 | Columbia, SC | Williams-Brice Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium – Newly Added Date

Thu, Nov 5 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Nov 6 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tue, Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Wed, Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 15 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Mon, Nov 16 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sat, Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Tue, Nov 24 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sat, Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sun, Dec 6 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Sat, Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

ABOUT CHRIS BROWN

Chart topping, multi-Platinum artist Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. The RCA Records signee is regarded as one of the most prominent artists in R&B music, being credited as an evolver of the genre, and often being referred to by contemporaries as the "King of R&B." His R&B has been characterized by several influences from other genres, mainly pop music and hip hop. To date, Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history and is in the top 10 of all artists across all genres with the most RIAA multi-Platinum certifications. His latest tour, Breezy Bowl XX, is Brown's best-selling and highest-grossing tour to date, and also became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and drawing 2 million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Brown's lyrics develop predominantly over emotional and hedonistic themes. Brown has had wide comparisons to Michael Jackson for his singing and dancing abilities, as well as for his stage presence.

ABOUT USHER

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.