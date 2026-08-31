Bengals Sign 11 Players to 2026 Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Acquired OT Myles Hinton on waivers from Philadelphia. Hinton (6-6, 342), a second-year player out of the University of Michigan, originally was a sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2025. He spent his entire rookie season on the Reserve/Injured list due to a back injury.

*Released TE Tanner Hudson.

*Signed the following 11 players to the practice squad (all were with the Bengals during training camp):

--HB Kentrel Bullock

--QB Sean Clifford

--DT Howard Cross III

--DE Isaiah Foskey

--LB Joe Giles-Harris

--LB Shaka Heyward

--CB Bralyn Lux

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--WR Noah Thomas

--S Russ Yeast