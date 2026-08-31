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Bengals Sign 11 Players to 2026 Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Aug 31, 2026 at 07:09 PM
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Bengals Communications
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The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Acquired OT Myles Hinton on waivers from Philadelphia. Hinton (6-6, 342), a second-year player out of the University of Michigan, originally was a sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2025. He spent his entire rookie season on the Reserve/Injured list due to a back injury.

*Released TE Tanner Hudson.

*Signed the following 11 players to the practice squad (all were with the Bengals during training camp):

--HB Kentrel Bullock

--QB Sean Clifford

--DT Howard Cross III

--DE Isaiah Foskey

--LB Joe Giles-Harris

--LB Shaka Heyward

--CB Bralyn Lux

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--WR Noah Thomas

--S Russ Yeast

The Bengals' practice squad currently is five spots shy of the 16-player limit.

Bengals Set Initial 2026 Practice Squad | PLAYER PHOTOS

View the Bengals' initial 2026 practice squad

HB Kentrell Bullock
1 / 11

HB Kentrell Bullock

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Sean Clifford
2 / 11

QB Sean Clifford

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Howard Cross III
3 / 11

DT Howard Cross III

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Isaiah Foskey
4 / 11

DE Isaiah Foskey

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Joe Giles-Harris
5 / 11

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Shaka Heyward
6 / 11

LB Shaka Heyward

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Bralyn Lux
7 / 11

CB Bralyn Lux

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
HB Kendall Milton
8 / 11

HB Kendall Milton

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Jordan Moore
9 / 11

WR Jordan Moore

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Noah Thomas
10 / 11

WR Noah Thomas

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Russ Yeast
11 / 11

S Russ Yeast

Chad Powers/Bengals
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