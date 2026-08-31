Bengals Sign 11 Players to 2026 Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
*Acquired OT Myles Hinton on waivers from Philadelphia. Hinton (6-6, 342), a second-year player out of the University of Michigan, originally was a sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2025. He spent his entire rookie season on the Reserve/Injured list due to a back injury.
*Released TE Tanner Hudson.
*Signed the following 11 players to the practice squad (all were with the Bengals during training camp):
--HB Kentrel Bullock
--QB Sean Clifford
--DT Howard Cross III
--DE Isaiah Foskey
--LB Joe Giles-Harris
--LB Shaka Heyward
--CB Bralyn Lux
--HB Kendall Milton
--WR Jordan Moore
--WR Noah Thomas
--S Russ Yeast
The Bengals' practice squad currently is five spots shy of the 16-player limit.
View the Bengals' initial 2026 practice squad