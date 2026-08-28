Bengals Announce Strategic Partnership with Cincinnati-based Technology Leader CBTS

The Bengals and CBTS, a leading technology services company headquartered in Cincinnati, announced a new partnership that unites two hometown brands and names CBTS the Official Technology Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans will see CBTS branding in Paycor Stadium on the West Plaza Suites Level and across multiple media platforms, including television, radio and social media.

"We are proud to partner with CBTS, an organization with deep roots in Cincinnati and a long history of supporting businesses in our region," said Bengals Chief Financial & Commercial Officer John Helmle. "We are excited to welcome CBTS as the Official Technology Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals and create new opportunities to connect with Bengals fans."

"CBTS was born in Cincinnati, and becoming the Official Technology Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals is an exciting milestone for us," said CBTS CEO Kristin Russell. "For more than three decades, we've helped organizations build the technology foundations they count on when performance matters. Now we have the opportunity to bring that story to one of the biggest stages in our hometown, and we couldn't be prouder to do it with the Bengals."

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