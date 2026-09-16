Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 1.

McPherson converted each of his four FG attempts and three PATs to account for 15 of Cincinnati's 33 points. He led all NFL kickers in scoring in Week 1, and his four FGs led all AFC kickers.

McPherson's FGs came from distances of 20 yards (second quarter), 55 yards (third), 58 yards (fourth) and 32 yards (fourth). He became the first player in Bengals history to make multiple FGs from 55 or more yards in a game, and his 58-yarder tied for the fourth-longest kick in team history.

McPherson increased his career FG total to 123, which surpassed former K Horst Muhlmann (120) for fifth in Bengals history. He also extended his streak of made FGs without a miss to 16, dating back to Week 11 of last season. That marks the third-most consecutive FGs in team history, trailing 21 by former K Shayne Graham in 2007 and 17 by Graham from '05-06.