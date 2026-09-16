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Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sep 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Bengals Communications

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 1.

McPherson converted each of his four FG attempts and three PATs to account for 15 of Cincinnati's 33 points. He led all NFL kickers in scoring in Week 1, and his four FGs led all AFC kickers.

McPherson's FGs came from distances of 20 yards (second quarter), 55 yards (third), 58 yards (fourth) and 32 yards (fourth). He became the first player in Bengals history to make multiple FGs from 55 or more yards in a game, and his 58-yarder tied for the fourth-longest kick in team history.

McPherson increased his career FG total to 123, which surpassed former K Horst Muhlmann (120) for fifth in Bengals history. He also extended his streak of made FGs without a miss to 16, dating back to Week 11 of last season. That marks the third-most consecutive FGs in team history, trailing 21 by former K Shayne Graham in 2007 and 17 by Graham from '05-06.

This is McPherson's fifth career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He previously received the honor in Weeks 1 and 11 of the 2021 season, Week 4 of the '22 campaign and Week 13 of '25. Bengals players have combined for 25 weekly awards (Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams) since the start of the 2021 season, the third-most in the NFL in that span.

Victory Monday: Bengals Start 2026 Season With Open In Orange Victory Over Buccaneers | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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DT B.J. Hill ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DT B.J. Hill ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow rushes for a first down during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow rushes for a first down during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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P Ryan Rehkow and K Evan McPherson celebrate a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow and K Evan McPherson celebrate a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrate a play during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrate a play during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr. celebrates a turnover during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DT T.J. Slaton Jr. celebrates a turnover during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook celebrates a turnover during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook celebrates a turnover during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe after Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe after Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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