 Skip to main content
Advertising

 Bengals Team up with Little Caesars 

Sep 08, 2026 at 02:54 PM
Author Image
Bengals Communications
little ceasars logo 16x9

Little Caesars is kicking off the 2026 NFL season with an expanded lineup of local team partnerships, including a new partnership with the Bengals, bringing fans more ways to enjoy pizza and football throughout the season.

"Few things bring Cincinnati together like Bengals gameday, and Little Caesars is proud to be part of that tradition," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals allows us to connect with fans in meaningful ways, celebrate the community spirit that defines this market and bring great pizza to the heart of the gameday experience."

Little Caesars is helping Bengals fans celebrate every gameday with an exclusive offer throughout the season. Guests can use promo code BENGALS15 at checkout to receive 15% off orders of $15 or more (maximum $5 discount) when ordering through the Little Caesars app or online.

Little Caesars is also bringing back Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame, a fan-favorite tradition that rewards guests simply for ordering and enjoying Little Caesars. Launching exclusively in the Little Caesars app beginning September 9, 2026, guests can complete Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame challenges on NFL gamedays for the chance to earn some of the brand's best rewards. In addition, every guest who completes a Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame challenge between September 9 and November 17, 2026, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

LC x Bengals Hat (1)

*Offer good at participating Little Caesars® stores on app and online orders (excluding third-party sites) with a purchase of $15 or more (excluding taxes and fees). Enter promo code at checkout and get 15% off your order subtotal. Maximum $5 savings. Limit one (1) per person per day. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Plus tax where applicable.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years or older and have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Sweepstakes begins September 9, 2026, at 10:00:00 a.m. ET and ends November 17, 2026, at 2:00:00 a.m. ET. Total ARV of prize: $12,178 USD. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules available at Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame Sweepstakes Rules. Sponsor & Administrator: Fooji, Inc. The NFL Entities shall have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.

Screenshot 2026-09-10 at 2.49.34 PM

Related Content

news

Bengals Add Five Players to 2026 Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed five players to the practice squad, including QB Josh Johnson and TE Tanner Hudson

news

Bengals Sign 11 Players to 2026 Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed 11 players to the practice squad, acquired OT Myles Hinton on waivers and released TE Tanner Hudson.

news

Bengals Reduce Final Roster to 53 Players for 2026 Season

Bengals announced moves to get roster down to 53 players Sunday.

news

Bengals Announce Strategic Partnership with Cincinnati-based Technology Leader CBTS

The Bengals and CBTS, a leading technology services company headquartered in Cincinnati, announced a new partnership that unites two hometown brands and names CBTS the Official Technology Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Cody Ford Released | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today released OT Cody Ford.

news

Chris Brown and Usher To Perform at Paycor Stadium on October 24

GRAMMY Award-winning icons USHER and Chris Brown today announced eight new stadium dates for The R&B Tour, extending the co-headlining run to 59 total dates.

news

Bengals Sign CB Matthew McDoom | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed free agent CB Matthew McDoom and announced CB Ceyair Wright has left the team to pursue other opportunities.

news

B.J. Hill Cleared to Practice | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Bengals DT B.J. Hill has passed a physical and is cleared to practice.

news

Bengals Expand Partnerships with Fox19 Now and iHeartMedia

The Bengals are expanding partnerships with FOX19 NOW and iHeartMedia to further integrate their on-air talent across the club's television and radio programming, providing fans with enhanced coverage and greater access throughout the season.

news

Josh Kattus Cleared to Practice | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Bengals TE Josh Kattus has passed a physical and is cleared to practice.

news

Princeton High School to Host Archbishop Moeller at Paycor Stadium on Aug. 20

The Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County today announced that Princeton High School will host Archbishop Moeller High School in a season-opening game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Advertising