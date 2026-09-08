 Bengals Team up with Little Caesars 

Little Caesars is kicking off the 2026 NFL season with an expanded lineup of local team partnerships, including a new partnership with the Bengals, bringing fans more ways to enjoy pizza and football throughout the season.
"Few things bring Cincinnati together like Bengals gameday, and Little Caesars is proud to be part of that tradition," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals allows us to connect with fans in meaningful ways, celebrate the community spirit that defines this market and bring great pizza to the heart of the gameday experience."
Little Caesars is helping Bengals fans celebrate every gameday with an exclusive offer throughout the season. Guests can use promo code BENGALS15 at checkout to receive 15% off orders of $15 or more (maximum $5 discount) when ordering through the Little Caesars app or online.
Little Caesars is also bringing back Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame, a fan-favorite tradition that rewards guests simply for ordering and enjoying Little Caesars. Launching exclusively in the Little Caesars app beginning September 9, 2026, guests can complete Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame challenges on NFL gamedays for the chance to earn some of the brand's best rewards. In addition, every guest who completes a Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame challenge between September 9 and November 17, 2026, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.
For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.
*Offer good at participating Little Caesars® stores on app and online orders (excluding third-party sites) with a purchase of $15 or more (excluding taxes and fees). Enter promo code at checkout and get 15% off your order subtotal. Maximum $5 savings. Limit one (1) per person per day. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Plus tax where applicable.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years or older and have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Sweepstakes begins September 9, 2026, at 10:00:00 a.m. ET and ends November 17, 2026, at 2:00:00 a.m. ET. Total ARV of prize: $12,178 USD. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules available at Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame Sweepstakes Rules. Sponsor & Administrator: Fooji, Inc. The NFL Entities shall have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.