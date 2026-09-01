Bengals Add Five Players to 2026 Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed the following five players to the practice squad:

*QB Josh Johnson. Johnson, a 14th-year player, signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in March and spent the entire training camp and preseason with Cincinnati. He was released by the Bengals on Sunday.

*TE Tanner Hudson. Hudson, a seventh-year player, has played in 38 regular-season games with two starts for Cincinnati over the past three seasons. He was released by the Bengals yesterday.

*CB Trikweze Bridges. Bridges (6-2, 200), a second-year player out of the University of Florida, originally was a seventh-round pick of Dallas in 2025. He played in 16 games with two starts for the Cowboys last season, recording 21 tackles (16 solos), three PDs and one INT.

*OT Blake Freeland. Freeland (6-8, 305), a fourth-year player out of Brigham Young University, originally was a fourth-round pick of Indianapolis in 2023. He played in 25 games with nine starts for the Colts during the 2023-24 seasons, then spent all of last year on the Reserve/Injured list due to a leg injury.

*DE Garmon Randolph. Randolph (6-8, 260), a first-year player out of Baylor University, originally was a college free agent signee of the L.A. Chargers in 2025. He spent his entire rookie season on the Chargers' practice squad.