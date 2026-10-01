Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September

McPherson followed up his performance in the season opener with another pair of FGs from over 50 yards in Week 2 at Houston. He then connected from 50 yards and 38 yards in the Bengals' Week 3 game at Pittsburgh.

McPherson's five FGs from 50 or more yards are the most in a single month in Bengals history. He has made his last 20 FG attempts overall dating back to Week 11 of last season, which is the second-longest streak in team history behind 21 consecutive FGs by Shayne Graham in 2007. It also is tied with Cleveland K Andre Szmyt for the longest active streak among AFC kickers.