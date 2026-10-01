Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.
McPherson converted each of his eight FG attempts and eight PATs over Cincinnati's three games in September. His 32 points scored tied for the most by any NFL kicker, while his total FGs tied for the most by an AFC kicker. He also led all kickers in FGs made from 50 or more yards (five).
McPherson opened the season by going four-for-four on FGs, with conversions of 55 and 58 yards, in Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay. He became the first kicker in Bengals history, and remains the only NFL kicker this season, to make multiple FGs from 55 yards or beyond in a game. He was recognized with his eighth career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
McPherson followed up his performance in the season opener with another pair of FGs from over 50 yards in Week 2 at Houston. He then connected from 50 yards and 38 yards in the Bengals' Week 3 game at Pittsburgh.
McPherson's five FGs from 50 or more yards are the most in a single month in Bengals history. He has made his last 20 FG attempts overall dating back to Week 11 of last season, which is the second-longest streak in team history behind 21 consecutive FGs by Shayne Graham in 2007. It also is tied with Cleveland K Andre Szmyt for the longest active streak among AFC kickers.
This is McPherson's second AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award. He previously received the honor in December of 2021. The last Bengals player to win a monthly award was QB Joe Burrow, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for regular-season games played in December/January of the 2024 season.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 30, 2026.