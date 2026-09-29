Bengals Sign WR Mitch Tinsley, Make Corresponding Roster Moves | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Placed CB Jalen Davis on the Reserve/Injured list. Davis, a sixth-year player, suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 3 game at Pittsburgh.

*Waived WR Ke'Shawn Williams. Williams, a second-year player, played in one game and was inactive for two contests this season.

*Signed TE Tanner Hudson off the practice squad to the active roster. Hudson, a seventh-year player, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for two games this season, recording three receptions for 17 yards.

*Signed WR Mitch Tinsley off the Houston Texans' practice squad. Tinsley (6-1, 205), a third-year player out of Penn State, spent the first three games of this season on Houston's practice squad. He spent the 2025 season and this past offseason with the Bengals, before being waived on final cuts.

*Signed S Isaiah Nwokobia to the practice squad. Nwokobia (6-1, 205), a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals during the offseason. He was waived by Cincinnati on Aug. 4.