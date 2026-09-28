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Bengals & Fifth Third Bank Team up for Huddle for Hunger 

Sep 28, 2026 at 05:03 PM
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Bengals Communications
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Chad Powers

The Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up for Huddle for Hunger to support the Freestore Foodbank during Hunger Action Month. Bengals players and staff along with Fifth Third employees created 4,000 Bengals-themed Power Packs that will be distributed to 1,000 children across 20 schools in November.

"Huddle for Hunger demonstrates the power of teamwork to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students across Greater Cincinnati," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Taylor Conklin. "We are proud to partner with Fifth Third to support Freestore Foodbank's efforts to combat food insecurity and help ensure students have the nourishment they need to learn, grow and thrive."

Each Power Pack contains over a dozen food items, which are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Freestore Foodbank will send the Power Packs home with students on Fridays to ensure they have something to eat on the weekends.

"At Fifth Third, being Cincinnati's hometown bank means showing up for our neighbors when it matters most," said Fifth Third Bank Cincinnati Region President Dan Feldmann. "Through Huddle for Hunger, we're proud to partner with the Cincinnati Bengals and Freestore Foodbank to help ensure students have reliable access to nutritious meals so they can focus on learning and succeed in the classroom."

Childhood hunger is a serious issue in the United States with one in six children facing food insecurity.

"Huddle for Hunger demonstrates what is possible when a community comes together to serve its neighbors," said Freestore Foodbank CEO Kreg Keesee. "We are grateful to the Cincinnati Bengals organization, its players and Fifth Third Bank for helping pack power packs that will support kids facing food insecurity across our region. Every power pack that is packed represents hope, compassion and a commitment to ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry."

Thousands of children primarily between the ages of six and 12 receive Power Packs from Freestore Foodbank each week. For more information, visit freestorefoodbank.org/power-pack/.

Bengals & Fifth Third Bank Team up for Huddle for Hunger 2026 | COMMUNITY PHOTOS

Bengals players and staff along with Fifth Third employees created 4,000 Bengals-themed Power Packs that will be distributed to 1,000 children across 20 schools in November.

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