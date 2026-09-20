Bengals Defeat Texans 20-6 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals won their first road game of the year Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 20-6 to improve to 2-0 in 2026.
Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught seven passes for 75 yards and two scores. Chase's running mate Tee Higgins added a team-high 95 yards on five catches.
Cincinnati's revamped defense held the Texans to two field goals after Houston scored 31 against Buffalo a week ago. The Bengals held them to just 60 rushing yards and five of 17 on third downs in the win.
The Bengals look to improve to 3-0 next week as they travel to Pittsburgh for their first AFC North showdown of the year.
NOTES
Lawrence Makes Fourth-Down Stop in Red Zone
Dexter Lawrence II had his first splash play as a member of the Bengals midway through the second quarter, as he burst through the Texans' offensive line and tackled running back David Montgomery for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-inches. The play came on a snap from the Cincinnati 18-yard line, denying Houston a chance to score the game's first points from inside the red zone.
Lawrence, a three-time Pro Bowler, now has 41 tackles for loss in his career.
Chase's Circus Catch Gives Bengals Lead
Cincinnati's offense responded to the fourth-down stop with a seven-play, 81-yard drive ending in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Chase. Chase was able to fight off All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and contort his body to come down with an acrobatic catch near the front pylon.
It marked Chase's 25th career touchdown catch of 30 or more yards, which are 10 more than any other player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.
The play marked Chase's 25th career TD catch of 30 or more yards, which are 10 more than any player since he entered the league in 2021.
Burrow completed four of five passes for 70 yards during the scoring drive. He connected with Higgins for a pair of third-down conversions, with an 18-yard completion on third-and-eight followed by a 23-yarder on third-and-four.
Uno Doubles Up
Chase scored his second touchdown of the afternoon midway through the third quarter, when on a third-down play Burrow rolled out of the pocket and found his receiver streaking across the end zone for an 18-yard score. It marked Chase's 14th career game with multiple receiving touchdowns.
Chase now has 66 career receiving touchdowns, surpassing L.A. Rams receiver Davante Adams (65) for the most in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season. Chase also increased his career receiving yardage total to 6,924, moving ahead of former receiver Carl Pickens (6,887) for the fourth-most in Bengals history.
NOTE
McPherson Drills Two From 50+
Evan McPherson continued his hot start to the season with a pair of made field goals, converting from 51 yards early in the third quarter and from 57 yards early in the fourth. The reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week now is a perfect six-for-six on field goal attempts and five-for-five on PATs to start the 2026 campaign.
McPherson has made each of his last 18 field goal attempts dating back to Week 11 of last season. That marks the second-most consecutive made field goals in Bengals history, surpassing 17 by Shayne Graham during the 2005-06 seasons. Graham also holds the team record with 21 straight made field goals in 2009.
McPherson also now has 33 career made field goals from 50 or more yards, which are the fourth-most in the NFL since the start of his 2021 rookie season. It additionally is more than four times the amount of the next highest total by a Bengal, as three different kickers had eight 50+ yard field goals during their respective Cincinnati careers.
Extra Points
- Houston's six points were the fewest allowed by the Bengals in a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season, when they also yielded six in a home win over Cleveland. It also tied for the fewest points allowed in any game under head coach Zac Taylor.
- The last time Cincinnati did not allow a touchdown in a game was Week 3 of the 2022 season at the N.Y. Jets.
- Defensive end Cedric Johnson had his first career multi-sack game, taking down Stroud for losses of five yards and 19 yards (both in the fourth quarter). Johnson entered the day with three career sacks.
- Cornerback Dax Hill had a career-high four passes defensed, surpassing his previous high of three in Week 17 of last season against Arizona. Hill also added 10 tackles.
- Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. tied his career high with a team-leading 12 tackles.
- Wide receiver Dohnte Meyers returned the game's opening kickoff 40 yards, marking a career long for Meyers and the longest return by a Bengals player since halfback Tahj Brooks had a 41-yarder in Week 16 of last season at Miami.
- Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. recorded his second sack of the season, taking down Stroud for a five-yard loss in the fourth quarter.
- Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young recorded his first career reception on a seven-yard pass from Burrow in the first quarter.
QUOTES
"I think we're really good at all three phases. We're going to have to call on a different phase maybe in certain games, but when you go on the road you got to play great defense." - HC Zac Taylor on the team's complementary play
"We're going to keep getting better. It was a great win, we did some good things, but there's a lot to learn from." - QB Joe Burrow on the team's performance in Week 2.
"I just threw it high and let the guy go make a play, unbelievable play, unbelievable." - QB Joe Burrow on WR Ja'Marr Chase's first touchdown catch.
"I love this game. I love what I do. I love who I do it with. I just want to be out there with the guys, and nothing is going to stop me from doing that." - QB Joe Burrow today's win
Read everything HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow said after the team's 20-6 victory over the Texans.
Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Texans Week 2 game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.