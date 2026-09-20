Bengals Defeat Texans 20-6 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

QUOTES

"I think we're really good at all three phases. We're going to have to call on a different phase maybe in certain games, but when you go on the road you got to play great defense." - HC Zac Taylor on the team's complementary play

"We're going to keep getting better. It was a great win, we did some good things, but there's a lot to learn from." - QB Joe Burrow on the team's performance in Week 2.

"I just threw it high and let the guy go make a play, unbelievable play, unbelievable." - QB Joe Burrow on WR Ja'Marr Chase's first touchdown catch.

"I love this game. I love what I do. I love who I do it with. I just want to be out there with the guys, and nothing is going to stop me from doing that." - QB Joe Burrow today's win