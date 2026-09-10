Quick Hits | Ja'Marr Chase Hopes To Begin 2026 In A 'Bluuur' That Would Push Him Past Bengals Greats

"I just think it's better than Uno," he said of his nickname. "And I think it's like a more known thing than whatever else we were going to do at first.

"It's not a nickname. It's not anything referring to me, it's just I feel like if the whole stadium is doing that, then it's going to give some people chills. It's going to bring some excitement, and that's not something that we do usually. So just imagine a deep pass or a contested catch in the whole stadium just yelling that out. I think it'd be cool because I've been trying to find something I could do off ("Teeee,"), but there's really not much I can do off it. I just think it's easier, more worldwide, everybody knows it." …

Higgins was Chase's second guest on his new podcast, but start looking for non-athletes.

"I'm working on some people. I don't want to say right now, but I'm working on some names, football-related, non-football related," Chase said. "Artists. Actresses. All kinds of stuff. It's very, very, very different kind of people. I don't want the same people. I really don't even want that many athletes on there. Trying to really stay away from as much of the sports world as possible, but stay in it, too."

Chase is looking to reach everybody.

"Not everybody knows about sports," Chase said. "My cousin could be at home and she might know this basketball girl or she might know this soccer player. I think that's going to help. Also, I think it helps people in tough situations growing up and want to learn things.

I think this is an opportunity for them to get to watch and listen. You never know what they get out of it." …