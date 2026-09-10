The Conversation | Old Soul Demetrius Knight Jr. Looks To Make Music In Bengals' New Day

Second-year linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., the poet laureate of these Bengals, hopes to begin penning an epic when the season starts Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s FOX19) against the Buccaneers at Payor Stadium.

Knight, 26, father of three and a scion of Motown magic, sat down this week with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson to reveal an old soul that has been re-energized by the blanket of offseason moves that have covered him in the middle of the Bengals defense.

The Conversation

GH: I've been doing this ever since OTAs I always ask you, where are you now compared to last year? The Bucs are a few days away. Where are you now compared to your rookie year?

DK: I'd say I'm in a much better head space, just being able to read the book the second time. There's a lot more peace in the locker room. It isn't a scramble type of feel. New coaches, new scheme. Everybody is trying to learn something new. Including myself, trying to forget my own playbook from college and coming in here and not trying to just master the basics, but obviously increasing the bare minimum in year two.

Being able to read the book a second time has opened so much of what we can manipulate. Show the quarterbacks and PSLs (pre-snap looks) and things like that. So every little thing helps, especially when you play against veterans and true assassins like Joe (Burrow). You can make him hold the ball even for half a second longer to help rush and coverage go together. It goes pretty well. So I'm feeling a lot more at peace.

GH: How are we going to know 44 is right where he wants to be this Sunday? Is it going to be a play? Is it going to be a call?

DK: No, I think people will know just based off the energy that I bring. The energy that I have brought.

GH: You always bring the energy.

DK: I'd say the energy is different this year. I wouldn't say I'm a leader, but you can tell those days when people are down, the energy's low. You can get people going in the locker room, then it translates to practice, and translates to the walkthroughs. That's where people will know he's at home. This is where he needs to be. They'll know it by the way I celebrate when my teammates make plays, celebrate the way my coaches make calls, and celebrate the way the offense goes out there and does what they're supposed to do. When I happen to make my plays, having the same people celebrate me. So I'm celebrating my guys first before I get mine. That's how people will know.

GH: Your defensive coordinator, Al Golden, has been pretty up front. He thinks it's going to help you getting guys like Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell, these linebackerish hybrid guys. You probably don't have to do what you did last year on the edge. How does that help you?

DK: I believe it helps everybody, not just me. I believe it helps the room. I believe it helps the defense being able to bring in different packages and different things that we can do now to not give offenses the same type of personnel every week from 11, 12, and 13. If we want to put in different sub-packages or we want to put bigger people packages on the field, we've got not just one or two, we've got three, four different packages where guys are plug and play, so it's big for the entire defense.

GH: As opposed to last year …

DK: Yeah, I mean, last year you're just trying to learn what your job is and do your specific one-eleventh. Now, in year two, people are familiar with the system, and people can just plug and play, and just like the guys you mentioned, but everybody can do it now so that's something we're extremely excited about.

GH: You've got the best view in the stadium of the new defensive line. A few observations, please.

DK: I think truly it's just the mentality. Last year I thought that we were good on the D-line. We just had to get people moving.

It's all about creating those mismatches with the people that we brought in. We clearly have mismatches that people have to game plan now, so you can't just game plan Jonathan Allen, or you'll forget about Dex (Lawrence II), and if you don't game plan Dex, you forget about J.A. You forget about those two, you forget about Mafe. You forget about Cashius. You forget about Myles (Murphy). You forget about [Bryan] Cook who can come on a safety blitz. You forget about Jordan Battle who the ball finds him all the time.