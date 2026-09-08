Burrow is no loner. He has a guy's-guy way around a locker room because of that kind of upbringing where his father, Jimmy Burrow, then the Ohio University defensive coordinator, brought all kinds of folks through the house. He admits, though, this locker room has brought it all back.

"As you get to college, get in the NFL, you come across people from so many different backgrounds and people that you build relationships with in those spots that you never would have if not for football," Burrow says, "and those people become some of your best friends, and that's what is so great about football."

The other thing Burrow likes about football is he gets to throw it. Yes, he agrees. Never before has he thrown it this much.

We've seen him throw for half-an-hour after practice to new wide receiver Dohnte Meyers. We've seen him go into the gym to throw for 20 more minutes to equipment ace Ryan Eckerle. Or we've even just seen him toss the ball to himself on the bench in sweats during a preseason game.

"I just like the feeling I get when the ball comes off my hand. It doesn't have to be full speed, full intense speed throwing," Burrow says. "You can just toss it and still feel it come off your hand, and just try and get better. That's what it comes down to at the end of the day."

Burrow sees the end of the day as the sunrise for his offense as it transitions into more under-center usage. Burrow reigns as the NFL's all-time accurate passer with a career completion percentage of 68.5 largely compiled out of the shotgun formation. He says he can remain on top even with more under-center snaps and runs. Even with his back to that defense he carves out of the gun.

"I think I can. I think that's kind of what we did in 2021 and that was my first 70% season," Burrow says of his Super Bowl 70.4. "We're going to draw back and throw it, but I think we're more versatile this year on offense. Where you know we can win in several different ways. I think our defense will allow us to be able to be versatile in that way.

"We're not going to have to go and throw it 60 times every game to go and win it. We'll certainly have to at some point, and we will. But I think we're in a much better spot as a team where we can win in a lot of different ways."

Burrow had one of the greatest years that a quarterback ever had in 2024. Despite leading the league in attempts, yards, and touchdowns, he threw just nine interceptions and joined Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees as the only man to have multiple 70-pecent passing seasons with a 70.6. He says he may not throw it 652 times in this iteration of head coach Zac Taylor’s scheme. But he believes he can be just as accurate.