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Seven Observations on Bengals 2026 Captains

Sep 07, 2026 at 05:26 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's leadership and work ethic have always been great. But his public statements that this year's team has everything needed to contend have sent a strong message.

"I know that Joe is going to maximize himself, he's going to lead the football team in the right way, and he's going to give us a real opportunity," Duke Tobin said.

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2. Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase is the only player in NFL history with at least 500 receptions and 50 receiving touchdowns in his first five seasons. Like Burrow, he says this year's team has what it takes to contend.

"I can't wait to show the critics what we can do," he said. "That's what it's all about."

3. Ted Karras

Ted Karras has been a captain in all five of his seasons in Cincinnati. His enthusiasm for putting in the work never wanes.

"We've been grinding," Karras said. "This has probably been the toughest camp Coach Taylor has run in my five years here. And I think we have a team that can handle that. We're doing all the right things."

4. DJ Turner II

DJ Turner was not a Week One starter last year. Now he's one of the most valuable players on the team.

"I'm really proud of him," HC Zac Taylor said. "I think he's absolutely earned the opportunity to be a captain. He's one of the top corners in this game, and he's a leader on our team. Sometimes when I felt the energy in training camp was down, I could hear his voice trying to get everybody going."

5. Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook is honored to be named a captain in his first year with his hometown team.

"It's a dream come true," Cook said. "But I know that it comes with a lot of responsibility. I'm praying to God to make sure that I'm prepared for what's to come. The goal wasn't to see a 'C' on my chest or anything like that. They gave me a jersey with my name on the back, so I have a lot to be thankful for."

6. Dexter Lawrence II

As impressive as Dexter Lawrence has been on the field, his leadership and engaging personality have had a huge impact in the locker room.

"You can FEEL him," CB DJ Ivey said. "He's a big guy and his presence alone has an impact."

7. Evan McPherson

Evan McPherson made all eight of his preseason FG attempts including a pair of 58-yarders. At practice, he hit from 61 and 65 yards. The only miss I saw in camp was a 52-yarder that he hooked left. Evan credits having the same snapper and holder as last season for his exceptional camp.

"I feel a huge relief just having the same operation as last year," McPherson said. "You get that time to grow together and not wonder, 'Who is going to be here?' Just having that core unit has been huge."

Bengals 2026 Team Captains | PLAYER PHOTOS

The Bengals have selected seven players to serve as their team captains for the 2026 season:

QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Thanksgiving Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Browns during Week 18 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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C Ted Karras ahead of Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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C Ted Karras runs onto the field ahead of Week 12 against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II
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S Bryan Cook during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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S Bryan Cook during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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S Bryan Cook during the Bengals Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, August 7, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
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K Evan McPherson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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K Evan McPherson lines up a kick during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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