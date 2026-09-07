Seven Observations on Bengals 2026 Captains

1. Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow's leadership and work ethic have always been great. But his public statements that this year's team has everything needed to contend have sent a strong message.
"I know that Joe is going to maximize himself, he's going to lead the football team in the right way, and he's going to give us a real opportunity," Duke Tobin said.
Ja'Marr Chase is the only player in NFL history with at least 500 receptions and 50 receiving touchdowns in his first five seasons. Like Burrow, he says this year's team has what it takes to contend.
"I can't wait to show the critics what we can do," he said. "That's what it's all about."
3. Ted Karras
Ted Karras has been a captain in all five of his seasons in Cincinnati. His enthusiasm for putting in the work never wanes.
"We've been grinding," Karras said. "This has probably been the toughest camp Coach Taylor has run in my five years here. And I think we have a team that can handle that. We're doing all the right things."
4. DJ Turner II
DJ Turner was not a Week One starter last year. Now he's one of the most valuable players on the team.
"I'm really proud of him," HC Zac Taylor said. "I think he's absolutely earned the opportunity to be a captain. He's one of the top corners in this game, and he's a leader on our team. Sometimes when I felt the energy in training camp was down, I could hear his voice trying to get everybody going."
5. Bryan Cook
Bryan Cook is honored to be named a captain in his first year with his hometown team.
"It's a dream come true," Cook said. "But I know that it comes with a lot of responsibility. I'm praying to God to make sure that I'm prepared for what's to come. The goal wasn't to see a 'C' on my chest or anything like that. They gave me a jersey with my name on the back, so I have a lot to be thankful for."
As impressive as Dexter Lawrence has been on the field, his leadership and engaging personality have had a huge impact in the locker room.
"You can FEEL him," CB DJ Ivey said. "He's a big guy and his presence alone has an impact."
Evan McPherson made all eight of his preseason FG attempts including a pair of 58-yarders. At practice, he hit from 61 and 65 yards. The only miss I saw in camp was a 52-yarder that he hooked left. Evan credits having the same snapper and holder as last season for his exceptional camp.
"I feel a huge relief just having the same operation as last year," McPherson said. "You get that time to grow together and not wonder, 'Who is going to be here?' Just having that core unit has been huge."
The Bengals have selected seven players to serve as their team captains for the 2026 season: