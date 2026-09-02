New Nameplates Mean A New Bengals Locker Room: 'We've Got A Real Chance'

Perine says, yes, more leadership than has been here before. He looks at how Lawrence has filled up the room and the box with presence, and he's been a big admirer of how Cook runs the show since their days in K.C.

Left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr., agrees because he sees young guys like second-year linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. much more comfortable.

"They've got that raw confidence that we need to lead over there," Brown said. "We've spent a lot of time together off the field. Offense. Defense. Special teams. To me, that's one of the strongest areas you need to win in this league. We're buying into that, and that's the guys we've kept around. A lot of guys are focused. Extremely motivated. Our leadership is as clear as ever."

Enough leadership to proceed with caution. Can this room go all the way? Mafe is asked, since he just did go all the way.

"You don't wake up day one knowing that's going to happen," Mafe said. "If you make a choice every day to go to work and work and then it (grows)."

Lawrence likes the vibe, likes the leadership. But he knows Sept. 1 isn't Dec. 1. They are, he says, about to get on a roller-coaster.

"I think we're confident of where we want to be and that's an important thing," Lawrence said. "You can't get lost in what you don't know is going to come. Anything can happen in a season. If you just stay consistent every day with what the coaches are teaching and understanding why you're doing things and what it's for, the roller coaster of the season won't get to you. You just have to understand the process and keep your head down."

Head coach Zac Taylor says the biggest difference between last year's roster and this one is that 11-man defensive line room. Orlando Brown agrees, but no one can remember the last time the Bengals went into a season with 11 offensive and defensive linemen each. Eleven O-Linemen? Brown thinks that might have happened when he was a rookie and the 2018 Ravens won the AFC North.

"Depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball probably means good things are going to happen," Brown said.

Knight reiterated what Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden have said the last couple of meetings.

"I'll quote what Coach Al said," Knight said. 'We have everything that we need.' I'll quote Coach Zac. He said, 'We have everyone we need to do exactly what we want to.' We need to handle business."