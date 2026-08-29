Bengals Defeat Eagles 30-13 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

QUOTES

"I thought the defense was awesome in the fourth quarter. Those guys were dog-tired. We didn't have a lot of subs. Especially the guys up front -- talking about McKinnley Jackson, Howard (Cross III), Landon (Robinson), Jordan Jefferson, (Isaiah) Foskey, Antwaun (Powell-Ryland). Those six guys took every snap and were exhausted in the heat here, and held up for us. Then offensively, to be able to close it out with the ball, I thought was good situationally. A lot of things we've been preaching, I think have really shown up over the last three preseason games. I'm proud of the guys for going undefeated and finding ways to win. I thought this was a good win tonight." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on what impressed him Friday night and during the preseason