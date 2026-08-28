Take A Ride With Josh Johnson On His Fantastic NFL Voyage: 'He's A Quarterback Through And Through'

Not only did he get House's number from Dalton, digits that transformed him on and off the field, Johnson got a valuable ball from him, too.

Johnson never threw out of the shotgun at the University of San Diego until third down and never did the quick game until he got to the NFL. Johnson, so used to taking the snap from under center, had trouble with the snap in the gun and transferring it quickly to the laces to throw.

He noticed that Dalton was so good and easy at getting it out fast. Turns out Dalton warmed up with a ball with no laces, and would just catch it and throw.

No laces?

"That's the beauty of my journey, though. I had to learn how to teach myself and just kind of go off-field," Johnson says. "Then you start learning from people, and then just feeling your way through it. I can say I've been exposed to so many different styles. So I tell the younger guys I work out with, 'Hey, I can't really define one way to do it. What I can do is try to help you become a better version of yourself.' That's what kind of helped me."

Johnson looked like a pretty good version of anybody the other night with a 113-plus passer rater clinic in the win over the Bears. He's told his father he'll keep going "until the flame in there goes away."

"I'm more than what people may think," Johnson says. "You bounce around so much, you don't know what people think. I can just go by what they tell me, and what they tell me sometimes doesn't make sense.

"Oh, you're going to get hurt." But I don't get hurt. "Oh, I don't know if you're going to get better,' but I keep getting better. I've heard things like, "Oh, you're just older.' It doesn't ever show up on the field. That's all I can say. I got out of the business of trying to dissect why people say what they say."

What they say back in West Oakland, or as Johnson calls it, "Ghost Town," ("I never got the full story from the OGs on the name") is that he never forgets where the NFL's self-made quarterback began learning.

More what people think? And then some.

Jeff Cotton, who switched nine-year-old Josh Johnson from the line to quarterback and was rewarded with four touchdown passes one day, recalls the moment when Johnson could go into his wallet it in that NFL debut year of 2009, he did it. He donated uniforms to the youth team Oakland Dynamites.

He's still giving. A few years back, after a scary season of some gunshots during their games, the Dynamites went to suburban Denver to play, and Johnson invited everyone to training camp when he was with the Broncos.

That cut close to the bone for Johnson. When he was in seventh grade and playing tag at Oakland Tech, the high school, there had been some kids jeering outside the fence. Words were said. A half-hour later, the kids came back. The unsuspecting Johnson, leaning on the fence, first guy there, had a gun waved in his face.

"Just being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I know what they mean when they say you see your life flash before your eyes," Johnson says. "I just tried to make sure not to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. You've got to read the room well because it can go down at any moment, and you've got to know when to get up out of there.

Kind of like quarterbacking."

Johnson gives you that twinkle he gave Clifford.

"He always comes back and works with kids and never asks for a dime," Cotton says.

That's just not how it's done in what he calls the hood, and Johnson uses the term with love and devotion.