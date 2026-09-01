 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quick Hits | Zac Taylor Covets His D-Line; Ja'Marr, Tee Limited This Week But Have Eyes On Bucs Week; Why Jack Endries And Ke'Shawn Williams Made It

Sep 01, 2026 at 03:09 PM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met the media before Tuesday's practice for the first time since they cut the roster to 53 players and said that wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (knee) and Tee Higgins (heel) are limited this week.

But Taylor indicated they'll be ready for next week's prep for the Sept. 13 opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) against the Bucs at Paycor Stadium.

Taylor also said safety Bryan Cook is full go, and edge Shemar Stewart (knee) remains on the rehab field. He also expects cornerback Dax Hill to be ready next week despite not practicing most of camp. Hill is working back into individuals this week.

Taylor also said:

-Asked how his roster has upgraded over last year, Taylor said "the defensive line really jumped out." The Bengals opted to go heavy there with 11, and that included seventh-round tackle Landon Robinson.

"It's waves there.  I think that's critical," Taylor said. "As a play-caller … the first thing I look at is who we're facing up front. First and foremost. I feel like if that's a deep group that continues to come at you, that makes it challenging to see sometimes beyond the back seven. I feel like we've got that group right now."

-Taylor said the swing tackle job is still up in the air, and it looks like the man they picked up on waivers Monday, former Eagles tackle Myles Hinton, a 2025 sixth-rounder is now in a mix with Javon Foster and Jalen Rivers with Foster and Rivers having the edge because of familiarity with the scheme.

But Taylor also said he'll have a competition every week if that's how long it takes for someone to win the job.

GXvsTB_WebTix_ParkingCard_1920x1080

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

Related Links

-The Bengals like Hinton's pedigree. The son of Chris Hinton, a seven-time Pro Bowl tackle and guard for the Colts of the 1980s and 1990s, Myles' older brother Christopher played two seasons on the Chargers defensive line.

The Bengals also like his background at Michigan, where he played with a bunch of current Bengals: D-tackle Kris Jenkins Jr., long-snapper William Wagner and cornerback DJ Turner II.

"All the boys are here. Which helps out a lot," said Hinton, who missed the call from his agent and found out he was coming to Cincinnati when his dad texted "BENGALS!"

Myles Hinton didn't play last season after getting hurt in training camp, but he felt he was ready to go after recovering in a short time and then found himself against a ton of tackles in Philly's camp this summer.

"I was telling the guys here. It was like seven or eight (tackles). I felt I got better as camp went on," said Hinton, who played 14 snaps against the Bengals last Friday night. "I'm working on staying square longer in pass pro, better use of my hands, landing punches more. I feel I can get to my spot well, it's just a matter of once I get to the spot excelling at the point of attack.

-After his sizzling preseason, a disappointed Josh Johnson returned to the practice squad Tuesday. He was so good, Taylor said, better than many of the quarterbacks out there, that he was surprised he didn't land on a roster.

"I like the staff. I like everything we're doing," Johnson said. "This is what was available. This was the best opportunity."

-The Bengals still have five tight ends. Tanner Hudson, cut to make room for Hinton, joined the practice squad Tuesday. Now he and the seventh-rounder who did make it, Jack Endries, are lockering next to each other.

"We drafted Jack because of his pass-game value," Taylor said. "He made the team because of what he's done in the run game. I'm not saying he's there yet. He's got a long way to go. But I know over time what we're going to get from Jack in the pass game. It's on tape.

"What you don't know when you get a tight end is how they'll fare in the run game and protections, and I saw the willingness, toughness and scrappiness to put his face in there."

-The Bengals have two new receivers in the back of the room replacing returner Charlie Jones and Mitch Tinsley. CFL-import Dohnte Meyers played his way on in the preseason, and what returner Ke’Shawn Williams did in his three games as a Bengal last year helped him. And maybe one not as a Bengal.

"I think that goes back to last season, the faith. I saw him do it live in games. So he did a great job there," Taylor said of a season that included a career-high 91 kick-return yards VS. the Bengals for the Steelers. "He made some plays as a receiver this training camp, and I just think he is a valuable weapon to have, however it shakes out, whatever his role ends up being for us on game day. He earned the opportunity, so it was good to keep him out there. "

Bengals 2026 53 Man-Roster | PLAYER PHOTOS

See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

QB Joe Burrow
1 / 55

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco
2 / 55

QB Joe Flacco

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase
3 / 55

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
4 / 55

WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas
5 / 55

WR Andrei Iosivas

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers
6 / 55

WR Dohnte Meyers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams
7 / 55

WR Ke'Shawn Williams

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Colbie Young
8 / 55

WR Colbie Young

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown
9 / 55

RB Chase Brown

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks
10 / 55

RB Tahj Brooks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine
11 / 55

RB Samaje Perine

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr.
12 / 55

TE Erick All Jr.

Ryan Meyer
TE Jack Endries
13 / 55

TE Jack Endries

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki
14 / 55

TE Mike Gesicki

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Drew Sample
15 / 55

TE Drew Sample

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Jacob Bayer
16 / 55

C Jacob Bayer

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr.
17 / 55

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild
18 / 55

G Dylan Fairchild

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Javon Foster
19 / 55

OT Javon Foster

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Ted Karras
20 / 55

C Ted Karras

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Connor Lew
21 / 55

C Connor Lew

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims
22 / 55

OT Amarius Mims

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner
23 / 55

G Dalton Risner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Jalen Rivers
24 / 55

G Jalen Rivers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen
25 / 55

DT Jonathan Allen

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill
26 / 55

DT B.J. Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles tackle/guard Myles Hinton (78) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
27 / 55

Philadelphia Eagles tackle/guard Myles Hinton (78) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Cashius Howell
28 / 55

DE Cashius Howell

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr.
29 / 55

DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cedric Johnson
30 / 55

DE Cedric Johnson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II
31 / 55

DT Dexter Lawrence II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe
32 / 55

DE Boye Mafe

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy
33 / 55

DE Myles Murphy

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Landon Robinson
34 / 55

DT Landon Robinson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr.
35 / 55

DT T.J. Slaton Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart
36 / 55

DE Shemar Stewart

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Swayze Bozeman
37 / 55

LB Swayze Bozeman

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Oren Burks
38 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter
39 / 55

LB Barrett Carter

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
40 / 55

LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis
41 / 55

CB Jalen Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis
42 / 55

CB Tacario Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill
43 / 55

CB Dax Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Ivey
44 / 55

CB DJ Ivey

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Josh Newton
45 / 55

CB Josh Newton

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II
46 / 55

CB DJ Turner II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle
47 / 55

S Jordan Battle

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook
48 / 55

S Bryan Cook

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Kyle Dugger
49 / 55

S Kyle Dugger

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S PJ Jules
50 / 55

S PJ Jules

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson
51 / 55

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow
52 / 55

P Ryan Rehkow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LS Will Wagner
53 / 55

LS Will Wagner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Brian Parker II (IR)
54 / 55

G Brian Parker II (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)
55 / 55

CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Roster React | Tears, A Salute, And When Four Minutes Become A Lifetime

When fan favorites Dohnte Meyers and Landon Robinson got the call Sunday that they had made the Bengals' initial 53-man roster, their next call went to their parents. Then they both wept.

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals End Unbeaten Preseason With Another Depth Charge

The Bengals showed off their depth in Friday's preseason finale ahead of the 53-man roster being finalized Sunday.

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Dohnte Meyers Captures More Memories; Old Pro Josh Johnson Leads Kids; Landon Robinson Salute Finds Home

Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, the CFL import who looks like a roster spot is his to lose, spread out his No. 81 jersey on the chair in front of his Paycor Stadium locker after Saturday night's 27-9 preseason win over the Bears.

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Dohnte's Inferno; Burrow Looking For More

Like training camp, Thursday night's preseason opener at Paycor Stadium belonged to Dohnte Meyers when the Canadian Football League import darted for 42 yards on four touches, and a made-a-man miss 11-yard punt return in the Bengals' 16-14 victory over the Lions.

news

Quick Hits | Joe Burrow, Dexter Lawrence To Get Snaps in Thursday's Preseason Opener: 'Just Get That Feeling'

When the Bengals open the preseason Thursday night at Paycor Stadium (7-Cincinnati's Channel 19), the marquee names are going to take a bow. But don't be late.Enter a subtitle

news

Quick Hits | Classic Tee Touchdown And Stingy New Defense Highlight Scrimmage Setup

The Bengals say they are having their most physical training camp this roster can remember and Sunday topped it off in a scrimmage setting while releasing the first look at the 2026 preseason depth chart.

news

Quick Hits | Cashius Howell Continues To Impress: 'A Steal In Second Round'

Cashius Howell keeps getting raves as the Bengals get closer to their preseason opener.

news

Quick Hits | Dohnte And Defense Shine in August Heat

The Bengals defense stole the spotlight in what seemed to be the hottest day of 2026 training camp so far.

news

Quick Hits | Bryan Cook Steals Last Drill; Ja'Marr Thrills Reds' Stewart

The stars were out Tuesday during the fifth practice of Bengals training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

news

Quick Hits | D-Line Keeps Flexing; Rookie WR Colbie Young's Big Leap

New DT Jonathan Allen liked what he saw from his defensive line on the Kettering Health Practice Fields after Monday's first padded practice for the Bengals

news

Quick Hits | Jalen Davis Strikes Again; Connor Lew Debut; 2 Cincy Kids At Camp

Rain sent the first hour of Bengals training camp indoors, but they were able to get all their team drills and seven-on-seven stuff completed on the grass as Chris Stapleton's sound check wafted over from Paycor Stadium.

Advertising