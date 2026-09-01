Quick Hits | Zac Taylor Covets His D-Line; Ja'Marr, Tee Limited This Week But Have Eyes On Bucs Week; Why Jack Endries And Ke'Shawn Williams Made It

-The Bengals like Hinton's pedigree. The son of Chris Hinton, a seven-time Pro Bowl tackle and guard for the Colts of the 1980s and 1990s, Myles' older brother Christopher played two seasons on the Chargers defensive line.

The Bengals also like his background at Michigan, where he played with a bunch of current Bengals: D-tackle Kris Jenkins Jr., long-snapper William Wagner and cornerback DJ Turner II.

"All the boys are here. Which helps out a lot," said Hinton, who missed the call from his agent and found out he was coming to Cincinnati when his dad texted "BENGALS!"

Myles Hinton didn't play last season after getting hurt in training camp, but he felt he was ready to go after recovering in a short time and then found himself against a ton of tackles in Philly's camp this summer.

"I was telling the guys here. It was like seven or eight (tackles). I felt I got better as camp went on," said Hinton, who played 14 snaps against the Bengals last Friday night. "I'm working on staying square longer in pass pro, better use of my hands, landing punches more. I feel I can get to my spot well, it's just a matter of once I get to the spot excelling at the point of attack.

-After his sizzling preseason, a disappointed Josh Johnson returned to the practice squad Tuesday. He was so good, Taylor said, better than many of the quarterbacks out there, that he was surprised he didn't land on a roster.

"I like the staff. I like everything we're doing," Johnson said. "This is what was available. This was the best opportunity."

-The Bengals still have five tight ends. Tanner Hudson, cut to make room for Hinton, joined the practice squad Tuesday. Now he and the seventh-rounder who did make it, Jack Endries, are lockering next to each other.

"We drafted Jack because of his pass-game value," Taylor said. "He made the team because of what he's done in the run game. I'm not saying he's there yet. He's got a long way to go. But I know over time what we're going to get from Jack in the pass game. It's on tape.

"What you don't know when you get a tight end is how they'll fare in the run game and protections, and I saw the willingness, toughness and scrappiness to put his face in there."

-The Bengals have two new receivers in the back of the room replacing returner Charlie Jones and Mitch Tinsley. CFL-import Dohnte Meyers played his way on in the preseason, and what returner Ke’Shawn Williams did in his three games as a Bengal last year helped him. And maybe one not as a Bengal.