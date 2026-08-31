Roster React | Tears, A Salute, And When Four Minutes Become A Lifetime

Dohnte's Inferno, Part II

Talk about a full-circle moment Sunday for Meyers.

It was in December when Meyers, off his 1,000-yard season for the Grey Cup champion Rough Riders in Canada, worked out in Paycor Stadium with two other CFL players.

"It took about ten minutes," recalled wide receivers coach Troy Walters Sunday, after Meyers completed a longer-than-that post-practice throwing session with quarterback Joe Burrow on that same Paycor turf.

"Ten minutes. He ran a couple of routes and you knew he had the speed and the suddenness to have a chance. We knew he could return and he kind of fit what we were looking for. To add some competition to the room and the return game."

Meyers studied for the workout. He knew Walters had played in the league and that he had won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country at Stanford.

"I felt it was one of my best workouts. The vibe I got here was a similar feel when I got to the Rough Riders," Meyers said. "It just makes sense. Troy was somebody I wanted to work with being a smaller receiver, him having success with the Biletnikoff, coaching those guys who are in the room.

"I want to continue to grow from him … I'm a student of the game. Any tricks I can learn from his experience I can add to my game, I feel like that's a match made in heaven."

That was in December. Then in April, Walters recalled how Meyers was in a lonely Paycor and there he was sitting in the office of assistant wide receivers coach Davis Koetter learning the playbook. Now, on Sunday, we're almost in September, and it looks as if Meyers has returned to the scene of the workout as one of Burrow's favorite post-practice throwing partners.

Meyers recited a scripture about steps.

"I'm just grateful because each step is something new," Meyers said. "I'm just busting to experience it."

Burrow has loved the kid's attitude since a few weeks before camp, when Meyers drove from Atlanta at a moment's notice to throw and catch at Paycor.

Burrow is really going to love this. Meyers didn't know what to do to celebrate Sunday night. Here's an NFL player who drove DoorDash and Uber Eats to make money a few years ago.

"I'm still thinking about practice, honestly," Meyers said. "I don't know what I'll do. I'm ready to work. I probably won't shut the brain off until after the season. I'm happy to make the 53, but that means we have to beat Tampa week one."