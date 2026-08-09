Quick Hits | Classic Tee Touchdown And Stingy New Defense Highlight Scrimmage Setup

Welcome to Camp Kaboom as the most physical Bengals training camp this roster can remember had its longest and hottest practice Sunday morning.

The Bengals.com clock above the Kettering Health Practice Fields hit 84 degrees while head coach Zac Taylor staged a total of about 70 unscripted plays among the first- and second-teams in a scrimmage setting of down and distance with thud tackling.

"That was quite a day out there,' said right tackle Amarius Mims through the beads of sweat.

"A good training camp back and forth between two good units to get ready for Thursday," said center and captain Ted Karras of the preseason opener against the Lions at Paycor Stadium.

Everybody seemed to get what they wanted.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco each threw two touchdown passes. The first defense came up with a third-down stop on a double-barreled blitz by linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. that forced Burrow to immediately eat the ball. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II again made the middle a tough place to be.

Karras appeared aghast that someone would ask if this is the most physical camp he can recall.

"Yes. I'm playing Dexter Lawrence, the best defensive lineman in football," Karras said. "I get him every day. I wouldn't call it fun, but it's a good test of mettle. I'm getting a lot better, and I think we are as a unit."

Even those who aren't playing Lawrence can attest to the overall pop at Paycor.

"The most physical camp I've been a part of," Mims said. "A hundred percent. Guys are trying to prove themselves. Guys are just great football players just trying to get better."

All Mims had to do was look across the line of scrimmage and see one of the veteran defensive tackles acquired to re-make the defense. Johnathan Allen, 31, never came off the field in that first drive Burrow led for a touchdown.

"I've been watching Jonathan Allen since he was at Alabama. He was always one of my favorite players. That dudes a dog. He's a great leader," Mims said. "When do you ever see a 10-year vet in training camp not sub-out on a 12-play drive? As an interior defensive player?

"That's insane. You never see that. That's a credit to him. People are looking over him. He's one of the guys people are going to be talking about."

For Allen, another day at the office.

"After six plays, I thought it was getting a little lengthy," Allen said. "These are the days that build that grit."

Allen, who has seen 126 games with two teams, believes this camp's physicality is comparable.

"We know when to turn it on and go after each other," Allen said. "And we know when to back off and focus on technique."