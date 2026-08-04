Five Observations from Day 6 of Bengals Training Camp

2. Rehkow Working on Control

Ryan Rehkow became the first punter in team history to average more than 50 yards per punt last year (50.5), but he's looking to cut back on his 11 punts into the end zone.

"It's kind of a weird dynamic for him," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said. "He's so strong and powerful that it's about him being able to hit the 110-yard shot with his pitching wedge. He's trying to do it with a driver, so he's trying to learn to control that a little better."