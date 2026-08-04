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Five Observations from Day 6 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Reds at Practice

NL Rookie of the Year candidate Sal Stewart attended practice and met the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"Every Sunday this jersey is on," Stewart said. "My girlfriend bought it for me as a Christmas gift. I told her, 'Hey, I want a Ja’Marr Chase jersey.'"

What does Sal admire about Chase? "

Everything," he said. "His explosiveness, his competitiveness. When he came out and said the '7-11' thing — I'm young so I think that's super cool. But then the next game he goes out and proves it. That's awesome."

2. Rehkow Working on Control

Ryan Rehkow became the first punter in team history to average more than 50 yards per punt last year (50.5), but he's looking to cut back on his 11 punts into the end zone.

"It's kind of a weird dynamic for him," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said. "He's so strong and powerful that it's about him being able to hit the 110-yard shot with his pitching wedge. He's trying to do it with a driver, so he's trying to learn to control that a little better."

3. Burrow to Higgins

Check out the ball placement on Joe Burrow’s red zone bullet to Tee Higgins. In May, Burrow said that throwing 48 TD passes this year to break Andy Dalton's career team record of 204 is "doable." Only five QBs in history have thrown 48-or-more in a season.

"I want our best players to have an edge to them," Zac Taylor said. "And an expectation that the rest of the team can follow. So I'm not going to stymie that in any way, shape, or form. I like that he's got that confidence."

4. Running Wild

The offense had some good runs today including a Chase Brown jet sweep out of a two running back formation.

"It's Star Wars before the snap," DC Al Golden said. "That has probably been the biggest challenge. Just pre-snap alignment communication, getting your assignment right, and then ultimately playing with technique. That's our challenge every day and they do it as good as anybody."

5. Cooking Up Turnovers

Practice ended with a Bryan Cook Pick 6 in 11-on-11. Earlier, he nearly had another INT in 7-on-7.

"He was atoning for a drop earlier in the red zone," Golden said. "He knew it. He had a good break on the ball; we had some pressure and made Joe move in the pocket. Obviously that combination is going to be powerful."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 4 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 6 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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RB Samaje Perine during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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DE Myles Murphy during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
LB Joe Giles-Harris during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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LB Joe Giles-Harris during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco hands the ball to RB Kendall Milton during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco hands the ball to RB Kendall Milton during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Fans during during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Fans during during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Reds 1B Sal Stewart meets Mike Brown and Bengals legend Adam Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Reds 1B Sal Stewart meets Mike Brown and Bengals legend Adam Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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CB Tacario Davis covers WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis covers WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II covers WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II covers WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Fans during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Fans during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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K Evan McPherson during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

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C Ted Karras gets ready to snap the ball during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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C Ted Karras gets ready to snap the ball during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
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