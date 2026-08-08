Five Observations from Day 8 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Go DJ
Practice started in the indoor practice facility due to thunderstorms. DJ Turner II shined with sticky coverage on back-to-back snaps.
"I will single-handedly get DJ Turner national attention — I swear to God I will," ESPN analyst Ben Solak said. "Every time I've turned on Bengals' defensive film the last couple of years, you just see a guy who moves like the top corners move and who can see the ball the way the top corners can."
2. Bobo Records First INT
Third round pick Tacario “Bobo” Davis had his first INT of camp, picking off a Josh Johnson pass intended for Kendric Pryor.
"When you look at big, long, athletic corners who can absolutely fly, he checks the box," assistant GM Trey Brown said.
3. Battle Forces a Fumble
Jordan Battle showed-off his "Peanut Punch" while forcing a Chase Brown fumble (that Brown was able to recover).
"Jordan's having a great camp," DC Al Golden said. "I love where he's at mentally. He's prepared and he's in great condition."
4. Diligent Dohnte
Dohnte Meyers showed good timing with Joe Burrow on a back-shoulder throw in the indoor portion of practice, then caught a deep ball from Joe Flacco after the team moved outdoors.
"There's a lot to like about Dohnte," OC Dan Pitcher said. "He's diligent, he cares, he's got real juice, he can separate, and he catches the ball well. He's just got to stack days and then, when he gets a chance, make the plays. For the most part, he's done that."
5. Fans Show Out
It was unfortunate that the weather didn't fully cooperate, but Ja’Marr Chase and Burrow made it a point to acknowledge the fans at the end of practice.
Take a look at the best fan photos from 2026 Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.