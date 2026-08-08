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Five Observations from Day 8 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 07, 2026 at 09:52 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Go DJ

Practice started in the indoor practice facility due to thunderstorms. DJ Turner II shined with sticky coverage on back-to-back snaps.

"I will single-handedly get DJ Turner national attention — I swear to God I will," ESPN analyst Ben Solak said. "Every time I've turned on Bengals' defensive film the last couple of years, you just see a guy who moves like the top corners move and who can see the ball the way the top corners can."

2. Bobo Records First INT

Third round pick Tacario “Bobo” Davis had his first INT of camp, picking off a Josh Johnson pass intended for Kendric Pryor.

"When you look at big, long, athletic corners who can absolutely fly, he checks the box," assistant GM Trey Brown said.

3. Battle Forces a Fumble

Jordan Battle showed-off his "Peanut Punch" while forcing a Chase Brown fumble (that Brown was able to recover).

"Jordan's having a great camp," DC Al Golden said. "I love where he's at mentally. He's prepared and he's in great condition."

4. Diligent Dohnte

Dohnte Meyers showed good timing with Joe Burrow on a back-shoulder throw in the indoor portion of practice, then caught a deep ball from Joe Flacco after the team moved outdoors.

"There's a lot to like about Dohnte," OC Dan Pitcher said. "He's diligent, he cares, he's got real juice, he can separate, and he catches the ball well. He's just got to stack days and then, when he gets a chance, make the plays. For the most part, he's done that."

5. Fans Show Out

It was unfortunate that the weather didn't fully cooperate, but Ja’Marr Chase and Burrow made it a point to acknowledge the fans at the end of practice.

Around The Jungle at Friday Night Stadium Practice | FAN PHOTOS

Take a look at the best fan photos from 2026 Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

DT Dexter Lawrence II greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
HC Zac Taylor and S Bryan Cook address the crowd during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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HC Zac Taylor and S Bryan Cook address the crowd during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
A fan during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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A fan during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow high fives fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow high fives fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki signs autographs after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki signs autographs after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
S Bryan Cook addresses the crowd during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook addresses the crowd during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Fans during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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Fans during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson, P Ryan Rehkow and LS Will Wagner greet fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson, P Ryan Rehkow and LS Will Wagner greet fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II high fives fans during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II high fives fans during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow greets fans after Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
HC Zac Taylor addresses the crowd during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
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HC Zac Taylor addresses the crowd during Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
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