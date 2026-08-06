Five Observations from Day 7 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Bobo the Standout
Third round pick Tacario “Bobo” Davis stands out for his height and wingspan, but he moves extremely well.
"He's got catch-up speed vertically, and he's got ball skills," DC Al Golden said. "I'm excited about him, and we're going to continue to give him opportunities to go against Tee (Higgins) and Ja'Marr (Chase)."
2. Chase Brown Impresses
While the passing game has been inconsistent, Chase Brown has had several impressive runs.
"I've been really pleased with some of the stuff we've been able to do in the run game," OC Dan Pitcher said. "I know that's sometimes a hard thing to evaluate when you're not tackling ball carriers and bringing them to the ground and really getting a sense for what's a good run and what isn't. We've had several explosive runs."
3. Turner's Time
After tying for third in the NFL with 18 passes defensed last year, DJ Turner II has picked up where he left off.
"He's probably the fastest guy I've ever played with," Jonathan Allen said. "And you see him paying attention to the little things. As you get more experience in this league, you pay attention to the little nuances, and the better you get at that, the better you get at football."
4. Meyers Making Moves
I noted in May that WR Dohnte Meyers caught my eye in OTAs. The former Canadian Football League standout has made several catches in 11-on-11 periods.
"Every opportunity is scarce," Meyers said. "I believe that if you're on a professional football team and they call your number, whatever that role is, you're trying to maximize it and just show them that you can be trusted."
5. Cashius Impresses
Cashius Howell is light on his feet for a 255-pound edge player.
"When you were watching Shemar Stewart tape the year before, I think Cashius Howell was the best player on that defensive line," NFL analyst Sam Monson said. "(Texas A&M) sent multiple players to the NFL that year, and no matter which one you were watching. I think Cashius Howell was the guy who came away impressed by."
View some of the top shots from Day 7 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, August 6, 2026.