How Ke'Shawn Williams' Speech Spoke A Bengals Roster Into Existence

Not only did wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams make the Bengals' Opening Day roster as one of their primary returners, he secured it last week in a preseason finale played, as the crow flies, a punt return from his high school in Northwest Philadelphia.

Not only did Williams make a nifty move at the three-yard line to YAC in an 11-yard touchdown catch, he caught an aunt, an uncle, and a cousin on the scoreboard as his contingent of 50 or so family and friends celebrated scattered throughout Lincoln Financial Field in their Bengals' shirts.

Not only did Williams perform on the big stage, he had spoken the 53 into existence into a microphone years before as a senior at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.

"Every day senior year, a couple of seniors would have to give a speech to the school," Williams says. "I think about it every day. It's kind of like my motto. Just getting ready for every moment and opportunity. You might not get many, but when you do, you perform."

Williams told his classmates about the conversation he had with his dad, how he counseled him to take one last shot at football before walking away for good and embracing basketball.

At a 5-9, 185ish pounds, it was unlikely that Williams, a first-team basketball player in Philly's highly-regarded Inter-Academic League, could follow such IAL stars as Jerome Allen, Wayne Ellington and Steve Goodrich into the NBA.

But, as Williams tells you, "Philly is a city of guards," and he was a slasher who could distribute and score. He injured his shoulder during football season a couple of times, his father recalls, and he still became a 1,000-point career scorer at the heart of the school's basketball resurgence.

Maybe the NBA wouldn't be calling. But there was Princeton talking to him about playing basketball. And there was more Ivy League behind the Tigers in Harvard, Columbia and Penn getting interested. Maybe bigger programs, too, if he walked away from football.

"When he was playing AAU, every year the coach would ask me, 'What's it going to be? Football or basketball? " says Kenneth Williams. "I'm not going to force my kids to do anything. I like the balance they had playing different sports."

His son wondered what basketball could be, free of football's hard master of time. He would just hoop, he decided. But he went to his dad first. And his dad … well, 5-9 was just kind of small for basketball, and Ke'Shawn always seemed to make something happen in football.

"That's something I really appreciated. That he just didn't leave football without talking to me about it," Kenneth Williams says. "I told him that he ought to give it one more shot. Injuries happen. It's part of the game, and he just seemed to be a natural football player. And he loved it. He was four years old and he wanted to play football. He was too young. You had to be five. When he went to middle school, he just loved football."

That one more shot?