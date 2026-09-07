Bengals Announce 2026 Team Captains

The offseason overhaul of the Bengals' defense officially culminated Monday when three new defensive captains were installed for the 2026 season by vote of the players.

Lawrence, acquired in a trade for the Bengals' No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft, and Cook, a Cincinnati native regarded as free agency's top safety, made huge impacts on and off the field in the voluntary spring workouts and training camp.

Turner emerged as a Bengals' leader during last year's break-out season as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.

"I've been a captain on every team I've ever been on. High School. Michigan," Turner told Bengals.com back in November.

"I don't have a C yet, but I've always done this. It's not a new thing for me."

Now Turner has the 'C.' And so does McPherson as he comes off the best of his five seasons, when he didn't miss from inside 50 yards while continuing to rack up the most 50-yard field goals in the history of the Bengals.