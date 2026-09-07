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Bengals Announce 2026 Team Captains

Sep 07, 2026 at 01:59 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

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The offseason overhaul of the Bengals' defense officially culminated Monday when three new defensive captains were installed for the 2026 season by vote of the players.

Cornerback DJ Turner II joins two first-year Bengals, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and safety Bryan Cook, while a trio of incumbent offensive captains remained. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and center Ted Karras got the nod again, and kicker Evan McPherson returned to the special teams captaincy he had a few years ago.

Lawrence, acquired in a trade for the Bengals' No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft, and Cook, a Cincinnati native regarded as free agency's top safety, made huge impacts on and off the field in the voluntary spring workouts and training camp.

Turner emerged as a Bengals' leader during last year's break-out season as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.

"I've been a captain on every team I've ever been on. High School. Michigan," Turner told Bengals.com back in November.

"I don't have a C yet, but I've always done this. It's not a new thing for me."

Now Turner has the 'C.' And so does McPherson as he comes off the best of his five seasons, when he didn't miss from inside 50 yards while continuing to rack up the most 50-yard field goals in the history of the Bengals.

As new as the defense is, the offense returns with Burrow, Chase, and Karras in the starting lineup for the fifth straight Opening Day Sunday when the Bengals play Tampa Bay (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s FOX 19) at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals 2026 Team Captains | PLAYER PHOTOS

The Bengals have selected seven players to serve as their team captains for the 2026 season:

QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Thanksgiving Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Browns during Week 18 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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C Ted Karras ahead of Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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C Ted Karras runs onto the field ahead of Week 12 against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II
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S Bryan Cook during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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S Bryan Cook during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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S Bryan Cook during the Bengals Friday Night Stadium Practice at Paycor Stadium, Friday, August 7, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
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K Evan McPherson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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K Evan McPherson lines up a kick during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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