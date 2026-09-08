Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Open In Orange against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bengals host the Buccaneers to start the season in their annual Open In Orange game at Paycor Stadium.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: Orange
Pants: White with Orange Stripes
Socks: Orange
Cincinnati has worn this combination twice since the team's uniform redesign in 2021. They are undefeated, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in 2021 and beating the Jaguars again in last year's Open In Orange game, 31-27.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.