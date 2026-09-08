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Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Open In Orange against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 08, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

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The Bengals host the Buccaneers to start the season in their annual Open In Orange game at Paycor Stadium.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: Orange

Pants: White with Orange Stripes

Socks: Orange

Cincinnati has worn this combination twice since the team's uniform redesign in 2021. They are undefeated, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in 2021 and beating the Jaguars again in last year's Open In Orange game, 31-27.

Bengals 2026 Open In Orange Uniform Combination: Orange-White-Orange | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/AP Photos
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Kicker Evan McPherson readies to deliver the opening kickoff between the Bengals and Jaguars in Week 4.
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Kicker Evan McPherson readies to deliver the opening kickoff between the Bengals and Jaguars in Week 4.

QB Joe Burrow runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Kevin Huber (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars , Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Kevin Huber (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars , Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Ivey during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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CB DJ Ivey during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
OT Amarius Mims runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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OT Amarius Mims runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a pass good for a 44-yard gain against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a pass good for a 44-yard gain against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Quarterback Joe Burrow stretches on the field at Paul Brown Stadium ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Quarterback Joe Burrow stretches on the field at Paul Brown Stadium ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

AP Images
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