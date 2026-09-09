Quick Hits | A Paycor First As Joe Burrow Meets Baker Mayfield In One Of One Opener

For the first time in its 27 seasons Sunday, Paycor Stadium hosts an Opening Day (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX19) where the starting quarterbacks are both overall No. 1 draft picks when the Bengals' Joe Burrow opposes the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield.

It's the 12th time No. 1 overall quarterbacks have met at Paycor, and Burrow (3-2) and Carson Palmer (4-2) give the Bengals an 7-4 edge with both claiming wins here over reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

I(t's also the sixth anniversary of Burrow's NFL debut at COVID-era Paycor, that 16-13 loss to Tyrod Taylor's Chargers.)

As a member of the Browns, Mayfield has handed Burrow both his Paycor losses in the No. 1 duels. But Burrow kind of got him back the last time they met here on Nov. 6, 2022 in a game Burrow fried Carolina on a 109.2 passer rating to back running back Joe Mixon's Bengals-record five touchdowns. P.J. Walker got the start for the Panthers, and Mayfield came on in relief to play well, but still couldn't get near Burrow in a 42-21 Bengals win.

"I love watching Baker. I've loved watching Baker for a long time," Burrow said after Wednesday's practice. "He's going to go make plays. He's going to make plays with his legs. You have to be aware of that. He can make every throw on the field. He probably has the strongest arm in the league. He can laser some in there. He's fun to watch."

After Mayfield signed a big extension this week, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shut down any talk of similarities with this opener and the one in Cleveland in 2023, when an injured Burrow struggled with a wet ball in a 24-3 loss.

"Is Baker coming off a calf (injury) and is it going to rain all game?" Taylor asked. "It's different. So I think that was just a unique situation. I wouldn't compare those two situations."

Slants and Screens

The Bengals' first injury report of the season said that wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (knee) and Tee Higgins (heel), along with defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) went full go Wednesday.

"They look great. Tee looked great today. Those are guys that you're going to be better if you get reps during practice," Burrow said. "But guys that have seen a lot of football, played a lot of football, a lot of times it's just about feeling good, getting to Sunday and going out and executing." …

Burrow not only didn't have his mobility in that '23 opener, he didn't have it last year after he tore big toe ligaments in the second week of the season. Well, he says he's ready now to return to running the ball when they need a play. Especially on third down.

"I'm excited to break that back out again. Last season, I certainly couldn't when I came back," Burrow said. "That's a big part of my game. It was a good experience last year, figuring out how to play without that. I can pull that out (now) when I need to. I'm sure I will at some point. Football is a physical game.

"I'm pleased with how I feel, operating, lifting, strength and conditioning." …

For a change, the big questions following Burrow going into an opener aren't his health, or if he can get the team off to a fast start. Instead, it's how he'll respond operating under center more than he ever has after becoming one of the NFL's biggest stars primarily working out of the shotgun.

"You really have a different mindset when you're under center vs. the gun. Different concepts that you can run," Burrow said. "You're kind of playing a different game. I'm very comfortable with reading what I need to read when I'm under center. You take a quick snapshot (of the defense) when you get the ball and your back turns. And then you have to find your picture again very quickly. That's something I've been working on." …

Burrow had to laugh when asked if he's watched any specific quarterbacks on tape work under center as he pointed to 41-year-old backup Joe Flacco and 40-year-old practice squadder Josh Johnson.