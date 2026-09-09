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Quick Hits | Ja'Marr, Tee On Track For Opener As Zac Taylor Supplies Injury Update

Sep 09, 2026 at 02:37 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Before Wednesday afternoon's practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (knee) and Tee Higgins (heel) are on track to play in Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s FOX19), and he won't rule out defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) from being full go against Tampa Bay at Paycor Stadium.

"They continue to do more and more every day, but I like the pace they're on," Taylor said of his receivers.

"Shemar will keep looking forward to (playing).  I won't  make any prediction how it's going to end up this week for him. I think he's feeling a lot better every single day. Monday felt good, so we'll just progress this week and see where he ends up."

It also sounds like starting cornerback Dax Hill is gearing up for a busy Sunday as he eases into practice after missing most of camp.

"He looks really good to my eye," Taylor said. "I love how he's coming back and attacked the process coming back from the injury. I really like his demeanor  right now. I've got a lot of confidence in Dax Hill. A lot of respect for Dax."

After they practiced Wednesday, the Bengals issued their first injury report of the season.

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Slants and Screens

Both the Bengals and Bucs are rolling out their top defensive draft picks to great fanfare …

Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell is coming off a superb training camp where he elicited frequent praise from Taylor. But Taylor isn't about to divulge how much they'll use Howell in a backup role against the Bucs. He'll definitely play a lot, though.

"I don't think he's missed a day," Taylor said. "He's definitely done everything he's had to do to be used at the maximum volume." …

Before the Bengals traded the 10th pick to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, one of their options was Miami pass rusher Reuben Bain Jr., nabbed by the Bucs at No. 15. Taylor looked at him plenty before the trade and plenty now.

"Affects the game. That's the takeaway you had," Taylor said. "He's going to be a great player at this level. Seven snaps against Kansas City, and he had a great rush that affected the down." …

For the 12th time in its 27 seasons, Paycor hosts a game pitting two overall No. 1 quarterbacks. The Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Bucs' Baker Mayfield have been in four of them, and this is their first opener.

Mayfield has a 2-0 edge over Burrow in those games, and Taylor knows that "he plays well here." Taylor is not only turning to his revamped defense to stop Mayfield, but also the expected sellout that is Opening In Orange.

"Our stadium environment is tops in the league," Taylor said. "I get that feedback from opposing teams  a lot … It's really grown over the years. I'm excited. My family's excited. I've got to make sure they all have their orange jerseys, shirts, whatever they're going to wear to the game because they're going to have to do their part. We've got to do out part, so we've got to give them a reason to do that." …

Bengals 2026 Open In Orange Uniform Combination: Orange-White-Orange | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/AP Photos
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Kicker Evan McPherson readies to deliver the opening kickoff between the Bengals and Jaguars in Week 4.
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Kicker Evan McPherson readies to deliver the opening kickoff between the Bengals and Jaguars in Week 4.

QB Joe Burrow runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Kevin Huber (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars , Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Kevin Huber (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars , Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

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CB DJ Ivey during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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CB DJ Ivey during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
OT Amarius Mims runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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OT Amarius Mims runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a pass good for a 44-yard gain against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a pass good for a 44-yard gain against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Quarterback Joe Burrow stretches on the field at Paul Brown Stadium ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Quarterback Joe Burrow stretches on the field at Paul Brown Stadium ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

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