Quick Hits | Ja'Marr, Tee On Track For Opener As Zac Taylor Supplies Injury Update

Slants and Screens

Both the Bengals and Bucs are rolling out their top defensive draft picks to great fanfare …

Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell is coming off a superb training camp where he elicited frequent praise from Taylor. But Taylor isn't about to divulge how much they'll use Howell in a backup role against the Bucs. He'll definitely play a lot, though.

"I don't think he's missed a day," Taylor said. "He's definitely done everything he's had to do to be used at the maximum volume." …

Before the Bengals traded the 10th pick to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, one of their options was Miami pass rusher Reuben Bain Jr., nabbed by the Bucs at No. 15. Taylor looked at him plenty before the trade and plenty now.

"Affects the game. That's the takeaway you had," Taylor said. "He's going to be a great player at this level. Seven snaps against Kansas City, and he had a great rush that affected the down." …

For the 12th time in its 27 seasons, Paycor hosts a game pitting two overall No. 1 quarterbacks. The Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Bucs' Baker Mayfield have been in four of them, and this is their first opener.

Mayfield has a 2-0 edge over Burrow in those games, and Taylor knows that "he plays well here." Taylor is not only turning to his revamped defense to stop Mayfield, but also the expected sellout that is Opening In Orange.