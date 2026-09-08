Scouting Report Week 1: Bengals Open 2026 In Orange Against Buccaneers

Buccaneers Defense

Defensively, Tampa allowed the 13th-most points per game (24.2) and the 14th-most yards per game (337.2). Pro Football Reference credited the Buccaneers with 128 quarterback pressures in 2025, the 12th fewest in the NFL. They looked to address their pass rush in the draft, selecting Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. in the first round. Bain had 9.5 sacks last season with the Hurricanes and 20.5 takedowns across three seasons. He didn't see much action in the preseason, as PFF credited him with just two pass-rush snaps, but he logged a pressure on one of those two.

The Buccaneers blitzed on 35.1% of plays last season, the fifth-highest rate in the league. PFF credited QB Joe Burrow with an 81.9 passing grade against the blitz last season, the fifth-best grade among quarterbacks with at least 25 dropbacks against the blitz.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles was complimentary of Burrow during his press conference Monday.

"It is not just the accuracy, it is his intelligence and the way that he moves in the pocket," Bowles said. "He can run without running, and he can buy time just with his feet, and he can get seven yards if he has to get seven, and he can get 10 if he has to get 10, and he can beat the rush. He is so accurate on the outside, especially with his fade balls, with the back shoulder or the deep over the top, and he puts it where only his guys can get it."

Tampa Bay is expected to start second-round pick Josiah Trotter at linebacker against the Bengals. The Bucs also signed LB Alex Anzalone in free agency to fill the hole left by Lavonte David, who retired after 15 years with the team. Anzalone was elected as a team captain Monday. Tampa Bay allowed 4.3 rushing yards per attempt last season, the 14th fewest in the NFL.

On the back end, CB Jacob Parrish will draw the start opposite Zyon McCollum. A second-year defensive back, Parrish was targeted 81 times in coverage, allowing 671 yards on 61 receptions per PFF. Parrish and McCollum will draw the lethal duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in coverage.

"What really stands out from him is his YAC, what he does after the catch," Parrish said about Chase. He is very strong and is really good at getting yards after the catch, so we have to focus hard on getting him down."