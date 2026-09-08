Scouting Report Week 1: Bengals Open 2026 In Orange Against Buccaneers

The Bengals kick off the 2026 regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cincinnati's annual Open In Orange game. The Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2025. Tampa Bay started the season 6-2 before the bye week but lost four of their last five games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Buccaneers Offense
Tampa Bay ranked 18th last year with 22.4 points per game and 22nd with 302.4 yards per game. QB Baker Mayfield threw for the fewest yards and touchdowns in his Tampa Bay career in 2025, completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Pro Football Focus charted Mayfield with 680 dropbacks last season, the fourth most in the NFL. PFF also credited Mayfield with 28 turnover-worthy plays, the most in the NFL and the most of his career. However, he also tied for sixth with 28 big-time throws.
Mayfield inherits a new offensive coordinator this season, as Zac Robinson takes over the Bucs offense after previously serving as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator. Robinson will be Mayfield's 11th playcaller in nine NFL seasons.
RB Bucky Irving missed the majority of his sophomore campaign after a breakout rookie season. Irving averaged 3.1 yards per carry when he did play, ranking 52nd among rushers with at least 100 carries per PFF.
Rachaad White signed with the Commanders in free agency, and Tampa Bay brought in Kenneth Gainwell from the Steelers to supplement Irving. Among rushers with at least 100 carries last season, Gainwell ranked 16th in yards per attempt (4.7). He also had 85 targets and 73 receptions out of the backfield, ranking sixth and fourth among running backs, respectively, per Pro Football Reference.
With Mike Evans departing in free agency, Tampa Bay will look to second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka to fill the shoes of the six-time Pro Bowler. Egbuka finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2025 after recording 938 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions. The Ohio State product finished 11th in the NFL with 127 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
WR Chris Godwin Jr. returns to the Buccaneers offense after playing in nine games last season. A 2019 Pro Bowler, Godwin has four 1,000+ receiving seasons in his nine-year career, but he's played in 16 games over the last two seasons.
Buccaneers Defense
Defensively, Tampa allowed the 13th-most points per game (24.2) and the 14th-most yards per game (337.2). Pro Football Reference credited the Buccaneers with 128 quarterback pressures in 2025, the 12th fewest in the NFL. They looked to address their pass rush in the draft, selecting Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. in the first round. Bain had 9.5 sacks last season with the Hurricanes and 20.5 takedowns across three seasons. He didn't see much action in the preseason, as PFF credited him with just two pass-rush snaps, but he logged a pressure on one of those two.
The Buccaneers blitzed on 35.1% of plays last season, the fifth-highest rate in the league. PFF credited QB Joe Burrow with an 81.9 passing grade against the blitz last season, the fifth-best grade among quarterbacks with at least 25 dropbacks against the blitz.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles was complimentary of Burrow during his press conference Monday.
"It is not just the accuracy, it is his intelligence and the way that he moves in the pocket," Bowles said. "He can run without running, and he can buy time just with his feet, and he can get seven yards if he has to get seven, and he can get 10 if he has to get 10, and he can beat the rush. He is so accurate on the outside, especially with his fade balls, with the back shoulder or the deep over the top, and he puts it where only his guys can get it."
Tampa Bay is expected to start second-round pick Josiah Trotter at linebacker against the Bengals. The Bucs also signed LB Alex Anzalone in free agency to fill the hole left by Lavonte David, who retired after 15 years with the team. Anzalone was elected as a team captain Monday. Tampa Bay allowed 4.3 rushing yards per attempt last season, the 14th fewest in the NFL.
On the back end, CB Jacob Parrish will draw the start opposite Zyon McCollum. A second-year defensive back, Parrish was targeted 81 times in coverage, allowing 671 yards on 61 receptions per PFF. Parrish and McCollum will draw the lethal duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in coverage.
"What really stands out from him is his YAC, what he does after the catch," Parrish said about Chase. He is very strong and is really good at getting yards after the catch, so we have to focus hard on getting him down."
S Antoine Winfield Jr. continues to fortify the safety position for Tampa. The two-time Pro Bowler posted a 74.1 PFF coverage grade last season, the 17th-best among safeties with at least 100 snaps, and recorded six forced incompletions, tied for the 15th most.
View the best photos from Bengals-Buccaneers matchups of years past