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Week 1 Injury Report | Buccaneers vs Bengals

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading into Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026*

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WR Ja'Marr ChaseKneeFull Participation
WR Tee HigginsFootFull Participation
DE Shemar StewartKneeFull Participation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OLB Rueben Bain Jr.ShoulderLimited Participation
WR Emeka EgbukaToeFull Participation
WR Jalen McMillanKneeLimited Participation
LB Christian RozeboomFootLimited Participation
G Billy SchrauthKneeFull Participation
OT Justin SkuleObliqueLimited Participation
RB Sean TuckerHamstringDid Not Participate

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Bengals Back In The Lab as Week 1 Looms | PRACTICE PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

CB DJ Turner II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
C Ted Karras during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER
CB Dax Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow and RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
20 / 20

WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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