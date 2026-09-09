Week 1 Injury Report | Buccaneers vs Bengals

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading into Week 1 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Ja'Marr Chase
|Knee
|Full Participation
|WR Tee Higgins
|Foot
|Full Participation
|DE Shemar Stewart
|Knee
|Full Participation
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|OLB Rueben Bain Jr.
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|WR Emeka Egbuka
|Toe
|Full Participation
|WR Jalen McMillan
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|LB Christian Rozeboom
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|G Billy Schrauth
|Knee
|Full Participation
|OT Justin Skule
|Oblique
|Limited Participation
|RB Sean Tucker
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.