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How To Watch Bengals at Texans for Week 2 of the 2026 Season

Sep 15, 2026 at 09:06 AM
HowToWatch HOU thumb wk2 2026

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 20, 1:00 p.m. EST

HOW TO WATCH

Television

  • CBS

Streaming

Canada

  • Stream on TSN Premium, home of the NFL in Canada

Broadcasters

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio

Canada

  • Stream the radio broadcast live in Canada on the Bengals-Texans game center on desktop or through the official Bengals mobile app at kickoff.

Bengals Broadcasters

  • Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
  • Dave Lapham (analyst)
  • Tony Pike (analyst)

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

BENGALS BARS

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Texans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
1 / 20

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
2 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
3 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
4 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
5 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
7 / 20

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft
Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 20

Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay
Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
10 / 20

Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
11 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
12 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
14 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
15 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
16 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
19 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2005 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)
20 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)

BRETT COOMER
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