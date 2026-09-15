How To Watch Bengals at Texans for Week 2 of the 2026 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 20, 1:00 p.m. EST
HOW TO WATCH
Television
- CBS
Streaming
- Paramount+ (in market)
- NFL+ (in market)
- NFL Sunday Ticket (out of market)
- NFL Game Pass International (International, excluding China)
Canada
- Stream on TSN Premium, home of the NFL in Canada
Broadcasters
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Analyst: Trent Green
- Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
HOW TO LISTEN
Radio
- Bengals Radio Network: Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. Click here to view full radio coverage.
- SiriusXM Ch. 265
- Bengals-Texans game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on official Bengals mobile app.
Canada
- Stream the radio broadcast live in Canada on the Bengals-Texans game center on desktop or through the official Bengals mobile app at kickoff.
Bengals Broadcasters
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
- Tony Pike (analyst)
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
BENGALS BARS
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past