What to Watch For | Bengals at Texans Week 2

The Bengals head down to Houston for their first road game of the season and aim to return with a 2-0 record for the second consecutive year. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS (Cincinnati’s channel 12).
Here is what to watch for:
Bengals O-line vs. Texans Pass Rushers
Cincinnati's offensive line kicked off the season with a strong showing against Tampa Bay. The Bengals surrendered just one sack and allowed the lowest pressure rate (21.6 percent of drop-backs) of any team across the league in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus. One of the top performers was ascending right tackle Amarius Mims, who shut out first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. with zero pressures allowed on 37 pass-blocking snaps.
The O-line's matchup this week comes against a Texans defensive front that is considered among the best in the NFL, featuring edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The two combined for 27 sacks in 2025, the most by any duo across the league, and they are now complemented by Jadeveon Clowney, who posted 8.5 sacks of his own while playing for Dallas last season.
"They're very fast," head coach Zac Taylor said. "They're very physical. Not only are they very talented and well coached, but they play really good together as a unit and they have elite talent across the board. It poses a lot of challenges."
Houston was kept relatively in check in its loss to Buffalo in Week 1, generating two sacks for a loss of 11 yards. The Texans gave up 409 net yards, their most allowed in a span of 23 games including postseason.
Bengals Look to Unleash Uno
After Ja’Marr Chase was held to just two catches for 12 yards in the season opener against Tampa Bay, Bengals coaches along with quarterback Joe Burrow have vowed to get their All-Pro receiver more involved against a dynamic Texans defense.
"I've got to continue to find ways," Taylor said. "Every time he gets the ball, whether it's behind the line of scrimmage, down the field, 10 yards deep, he impacts the game. You can't have an excuse for why, as a play caller, I don't get him more touches."
In Cincinnati's last matchup against Houston, which came in Week 10 of the 2023 season, Chase caught five Burrow passes for 124 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown. A high volume of targets for Chase this week also has some historical incentive, as he is eight receptions shy of tying Carl Pickens (530) for third-most in Bengals history, and 38 receiving yards shy of matching Pickens (6,887) for fourth.
Standing in the way of a vintage Chase performance is his former LSU teammate and All-Pro Texans cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. Last season, Stingley was one of three players in the NFL with at least four interceptions and 15 passes defensed.
"He's a big, physical corner," Burrow said. "He understands stems and splits, route concepts. Really, in my opinion, he has the best ball skills in the league at corner. You have to be aware of where you're throwing it and how you're throwing it against that guy."
Defensive Additions Shoot for Encore Performance
The Bengals' significant investment in veteran defensive personnel paid off in the win over the Buccaneers, as three of the team's four takeaways involved a free agent acquisition. Safety Bryan Cook forced a fumble and later recovered one in the Cincinnati end zone, and defensive end Boye Mafe had a recovery early in the game before later knocking the ball out on a strip-sack which was collected by returning defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr.
Not to be overshadowed by the forced turnovers are defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, who had his first sack as a member of the Bengals, and Dexter Lawrence II, whose impact was noted by Taylor even if didn't reflect in the box score.
"It's not always going to show up on the stat sheet," said Taylor on Lawrence's contribution. "He was still in there and made his presence felt. You just see the production that comes to other people because of the attention he draws."
The defense now turns its attention to a Houston offense that scored 31 points and racked up 381 yards against Buffalo in Week 1. One of the top matchups will be the revamped Bengals D-line looking to stop running back David Montgomery, a Cincinnati native who scored three touchdowns versus the Bills.
More of Mike
Mike Gesicki netted a team-high 78 yards on five catches last week against Tampa Bay, improving the Bengals to 3-1 when he leads the way in receiving yards. Gesicki's comfortability in the offense, and perhaps more so his chemistry with Burrow, were a topic of discussion this week as Cincinnati game plans for the Houston defense.
"He feels space at an elite level, unlike really anybody that I've ever been around," Burrow said. "He sees it like a quarterback. When you have a guy like that, that can run a route so many different ways and will just find the space and be open for you, that's such an advantage."
Taylor added: "It's very similar to watching (Travis) Kelce. When you're watching the tape, you don't know what the route was that they ran because they just had good chemistry, and Mike is very much that way. We trust him to do it."
Gesicki, who caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Burrow in the opener, has found the end zone three times in his last six games dating back to Week 14 of last season. A strong showing this week would make him the second tight end to have success against the Texans, as Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid erupted for a career-high 130 yards on five catches.
Extra Points
- Kicker Evan McPherson, who is coming off AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, has made 16 consecutive field goal attempts dating back to Week 11 of last season. It is the third-most made field goals without a miss in Bengals history, trailing a streak of 21 by Shayne Graham in 2007 and 17 by Graham from 2005-06.
- Halfback Chase Brown has nine touchdowns (five rushing, four receiving) over his last six games dating back to Week 14 of last season.
- Over his last five games (since Week 15 of last season), defensive end Myles Murphy has 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.