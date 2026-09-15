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Scouting Report Week 2: Bengals Face First Road Test Against Texans

Sep 15, 2026 at 01:56 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Fresh off an Open In Orange win over the Buccaneers in Week 1, the Bengals travel to Houston in Week 2 to play the Texans. The Texans hosted the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, losing 36-31.

Here is a brief statistical scouting report of Cincinnati's Week 2 opponent.

Texans Offense

Houston scored 31 points in its Week 1 loss to Buffalo after averaging 23.8 points per game in 2025. The Texans traded for RB David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions this offseason, looking to improve a rushing attack that ranked 28th in yards per attempt (3.9) last season.

Montgomery found the endzone three times against the Bills, twice on the ground and once in the air. He had 23 total touches (20 carries, three receptions) for 79 total yards as well. Meanwhile, last year's leading rusher for Houston Woody Marks had nine carries for 42 yards. Pro Football Focus charted Houston's rushing attack with four explosive runs on Sunday and eight forced missed tackles, the fourth most of Week 1. For reference, the Houston rushing attack averaged 4.6 forced miss tackles per game last season, per PFF.

QB C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against Buffalo, but he did fumble the ball twice, both resulting in turnovers. According to PFF, Stroud logged 48 dropbacks, the second most in the NFL in Week 1. He was pressured on 33.3% of his dropbacks, the 11th-highest percentage of Week 1. PFF said 75.7% of his throws were accurate, the second-highest percentage in Week 1. For comparison, PFF charted Stroud with a 59.7% accuracy percentage in 2025.

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Texans Defense

One of the best units in the NFL last season, the Houston defense struggled to contain Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1. Houston allowed two drives of over 90 yards Sunday and pressured Allen on 19% of his dropbacks. Per ESPN’s Ben Solak, the Bills posted an explosive play rate of 21.2%, the highest the Texans defense has allowed since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach in 2023.

The Texans did not force a turnover after forcing 29 in 2025, the third most in the NFL. They allowed 323 passing yards to the Bills after averaging 183.5 passing yards last season.

The edge rusher combination of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr posted 15 and 12 sacks respectively last season. The duo recorded just half a sack between them in Week 1 but combined for seven pressures on Allen, per PFF.

On the back end, the cornerback duo of Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. was targeted in coverage a combined 16 times, per PFF, allowing nine receptions. Lassiter gave up 95 yards and a touchdown in coverage, the most yards he's allowed in a game in his career to this point.

Houston signed S Reed Blankenship from the Eagles this offseason. Blankenship was targeted six times in coverage in his debut, allowing six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Texans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft
Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay
Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2005 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)

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