Scouting Report Week 2: Bengals Face First Road Test Against Texans

Fresh off an Open In Orange win over the Buccaneers in Week 1, the Bengals travel to Houston in Week 2 to play the Texans. The Texans hosted the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, losing 36-31.
Here is a brief statistical scouting report of Cincinnati's Week 2 opponent.
Texans Offense
Houston scored 31 points in its Week 1 loss to Buffalo after averaging 23.8 points per game in 2025. The Texans traded for RB David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions this offseason, looking to improve a rushing attack that ranked 28th in yards per attempt (3.9) last season.
Montgomery found the endzone three times against the Bills, twice on the ground and once in the air. He had 23 total touches (20 carries, three receptions) for 79 total yards as well. Meanwhile, last year's leading rusher for Houston Woody Marks had nine carries for 42 yards. Pro Football Focus charted Houston's rushing attack with four explosive runs on Sunday and eight forced missed tackles, the fourth most of Week 1. For reference, the Houston rushing attack averaged 4.6 forced miss tackles per game last season, per PFF.
QB C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against Buffalo, but he did fumble the ball twice, both resulting in turnovers. According to PFF, Stroud logged 48 dropbacks, the second most in the NFL in Week 1. He was pressured on 33.3% of his dropbacks, the 11th-highest percentage of Week 1. PFF said 75.7% of his throws were accurate, the second-highest percentage in Week 1. For comparison, PFF charted Stroud with a 59.7% accuracy percentage in 2025.
Texans Defense
One of the best units in the NFL last season, the Houston defense struggled to contain Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1. Houston allowed two drives of over 90 yards Sunday and pressured Allen on 19% of his dropbacks. Per ESPN’s Ben Solak, the Bills posted an explosive play rate of 21.2%, the highest the Texans defense has allowed since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach in 2023.
The Texans did not force a turnover after forcing 29 in 2025, the third most in the NFL. They allowed 323 passing yards to the Bills after averaging 183.5 passing yards last season.
The edge rusher combination of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr posted 15 and 12 sacks respectively last season. The duo recorded just half a sack between them in Week 1 but combined for seven pressures on Allen, per PFF.
On the back end, the cornerback duo of Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. was targeted in coverage a combined 16 times, per PFF, allowing nine receptions. Lassiter gave up 95 yards and a touchdown in coverage, the most yards he's allowed in a game in his career to this point.
Houston signed S Reed Blankenship from the Eagles this offseason. Blankenship was targeted six times in coverage in his debut, allowing six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.
View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past