Scouting Report Week 2: Bengals Face First Road Test Against Texans

Texans Defense

One of the best units in the NFL last season, the Houston defense struggled to contain Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1. Houston allowed two drives of over 90 yards Sunday and pressured Allen on 19% of his dropbacks. Per ESPN’s Ben Solak, the Bills posted an explosive play rate of 21.2%, the highest the Texans defense has allowed since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach in 2023.

The Texans did not force a turnover after forcing 29 in 2025, the third most in the NFL. They allowed 323 passing yards to the Bills after averaging 183.5 passing yards last season.

The edge rusher combination of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr posted 15 and 12 sacks respectively last season. The duo recorded just half a sack between them in Week 1 but combined for seven pressures on Allen, per PFF.

On the back end, the cornerback duo of Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. was targeted in coverage a combined 16 times, per PFF, allowing nine receptions. Lassiter gave up 95 yards and a touchdown in coverage, the most yards he's allowed in a game in his career to this point.