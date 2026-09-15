Quick Hits | Golden Age of Rotation For Bengals D-Line

Mims Flexes

By any metric, Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims dominated the Bucs, and much of the time he was working against Tampa Bay's prized No. 1 pick Reuben Bain Jr. According to Pro Football Focus, Mims threw a no-hitter when he didn't allow a pressure on his 38 pass protections.

The 6-8, 350-pound Mims swallowed the 6-3, 270-pound Bain, the 15th pick in the draft consistently linked with the Bengals until they traded the 10th pick for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. The knock on Bain had been his short arms. On Sunday, Mims won the arms race when PFF had Bain for no pressures.

"He's a great player. I know there was a lot of buzz about him coming into this game," Mims said on Victory Monday. "I knew I had to protect No. 9 with everything in my power and not let him affect the game."

The Bucs' feared defensive line and head coach Todd Bowles' lethal blitzes were kept at bay by the Bengals offensive line. Via PFF, quarterback Joe Burrow was blitzed nearly 50% of the time (64% in the second half), and the Bengals allowed a mere seven pressures on all of Burrow's dropbacks for a 19% pressure rate that was among Sunday's best in the NFL.

"That was my 31st start and we've gone against a lot of good defenses, and I've seen a lot of exotic stuff," Mims said. "These guys were probably the most exotic front and blitzes other than the Minnesota Vikings from last year."

The Bucs perennially finish in the top five against the run, but the Bengals managed to rush for 106 yards on nearly four yards per rush as running back Chase Brown (56 yards on 16 carries) gouged out some key runs. Center Ted Karras' interior stood up to monstrous defensive tackle Vita Vea. According to PFF, he had no tackles or stops in the run game.

"They've got a great front. And I was really impressed with the job (the O-line) did," Taylor said. "Number one in protection, keeping Joe clean, giving him a lot of time to either extend the pocket and make some plays or just stand back and wait for someone to get open. The run game, there's some really big holes there for Chase. Some grinding runs there at the end of the game that were good."

Mims knows it's not getting any easier when the Bengals go to Houston Sunday (1 p.m. - Cincinnati's Local 12) to play the gold-plated pass-rushing tandem of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., the Texans' first and third players under the salary cap, respectively. Yes, he agrees, those are the games offensive tackles make the big money, but he's trending up because he's keeping it simple.