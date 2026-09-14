Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals Follow Zac Taylor's Script and Ride New Defense And Old Situations To Opening Day Win

Take A Bow, Defense

The Bengals won the kind of game that you have to win when the stat sheet is not always kind. The Bucs didn't punt, they virtually generated the same yards per play as the Bengals, and they held Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to two catches for 12 yards.

"Doesn't matter," said safety Bryan Cook to his mates as he walked into the locker room. "Just need a win. We found a way to win. That's all that matters. We found a way."

Cook, the most coveted safety on the free-agent market, and edge Boye Mafe, their highest-paid free agent, both forced a fumble and recovered one. And both made their presence felt in the two richest moments of the game.

With Mayfield wriggling out of a sack and whirling inside the Bengals 5 in a game the Bengals led 14-3 early in the second quarter, linebacker Barrett Carter stripped Mayfield and Cook fell on it in the end zone.

With 10:41 left in the game and the Bengals leading, 30-20, Mafe stripped-sacked Mayfield at the Bucs 44 to set up Evan McPherson’s fourth field goal and the killer from 32 yards with 5:23 left.

Mafe, who won the Super Bowl last year with that wave of Seattle's defensive line, saw Sunday that Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was quite serious in the spring.

"We've got guys we can roll with, and we're going to roll with them," Mafe said. "That's why we're fresh in the fourth quarter. We're not putting 70-30 (ratio) on a guy."

Montgomery emptied his bench all day in the 85-degree sauna (tied for the fourth hottest Paycor game) and it paid off after Mayfield couldn't get the ball snapped on time and was looking at first-and-15. Suddenly Mafe was looking at the back of Mayfield's No. 6 in the back of the pocket and leaped forward.

"A blindside hit. He doesn't have the time to throw it away," Mafe said. "It's situational ball. (First-and-15). Have to get off the rock."