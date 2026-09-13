Everything The Bengals Said after Week 1 against the Buccaneers

Zac Taylor

Head coach

Initial comments ...

"First of all, that was a great win for us. It wasn't perfect. Week 1 rarely is. There are a lot of things we need to correct. I just loved our guys' will to win today. Something we've talked about for a long time is closing this thing out in the three-, four-minute drill. To see our offense be able to finish with the ball ... a bunch of situational things came up there that our guys excelled at and worked on for a long time. The defense getting four turnovers and really taking a ton of points off the board — that led to I think 24 points off the turnovers for us. And then our special teams was really big with Evan (McPherson) — Evan coming up big and making those four field goals. He's the best kicker in the league. We're fortunate to have him. Excited for the win, excited to make the corrections and move forward 1-0."

Did you anticipate Mike Gesicki having the game he had today?

"That's the thing about Mike G. It can come up at any time. I always count on Mike. He has great awareness to break off routes, and he and Joe (Burrow) just have a good feel for each other, especially during that two-minute drill. There were some things where he adlibs a bit. We give him that green light because he and Joe have that chemistry together. The coverage has to be perfect to take him away. Then, to get into the red zone — I know it wasn't super sexy that he caught in and rolled into the end zone, but we'll take it any way we can get it. Mike is a guy we can always count on. Joe has a lot of confidence in him. They have really good chemistry. So, it doesn't surprise me when he comes up big."

It seems like all the new additions on defense played some kind of role. What was it like seeing them have that impact?

"You felt their presence — all of them today. All those D-linemen. 'B' (Bryan) Cook coming up with a fumble and fumble recovery. It's really just fun to watch those guys get into the action, create those turnovers and create that energy for the crowd early on. You saw our crowd, with the delay of games, timeouts — they (the Buccaneers) had to use a timeout with 14 minutes left in the first quarter. I know we don't, but never underestimate (how) the crowd truly gets to play when we're in a home game. The crowd is a weapon for us. I'm thankful we got to play this game at home because that may have been the difference. Getting a couple false starts, getting a couple delays of game in a one-score win, could have been the difference for us. Hats off to the crowd today."

What did you like about the scoop and score for the touchdown? How big was it to establish that momentum early?

"It was. To get up 14-3 early was big. For Demetrius (Knight Jr.) to finish off that play gave us a lot of momentum. To be down early in the game, we needed something to kickstart us, and that was a big play that kickstarted us."

How did you like how your guys responded after the pick-six that allowed them to get back into the game?

"It really went 1-for-1. We had a turnover for a touchdown and they had a turnover for a touchdown. You just have to take a deep breath. It turned into a one-score game right there, so it's a little bit different. I loved the attitude of our guys to go down ... I think we kicked a field goal after that. It took some of the momentum away from them. We were able to get our crowd back in it after a tough moment. I'm excited for how the guys responded."

Last year, there was a lot said about defensive mistakes. Do you think today kind of flipped that narrative?

"I think so. I saw some big-time tackles by our guys. Those four turnovers are a gut punch to an offense when you're out there. We'll watch it. I'm sure there are going to be some corrections and things we need to clean up, but at least we're doing it after a win. We have a really tough one next week on the road, so we have to get our guys ready for that."

You've talked a lot about finishing games. What was your strategy on that last drive?

"We've done that exact drill many times in training camp. There are times we got in four-minute mode or three-minute mode against our defense and got heavy and ran the ball, and then we were punting with 2:30 left. We came out with more of an aggressive mindset. We did this drill against Chicago, which I think was really helpful, watching how they did it and watching how we did it. We trusted our guys — that's the biggest thing. Dohnte (Meyers) catches the first one off a fly-motion flat route, makes people miss and has the awareness to stay in bounds and get the first down. Then they play base to 11, so we're going to spread it out and throw it. Chase Brown does a great job in man coverage making one miss, getting a first down and getting down (in bounds). Credit to our guys for understanding how we wanted to run the clock there, while still getting maximum yardage. We had a second-and-10 after they made a stop and we were able to draw them offsides and get a free five. If you don't do that and you run the ball on second-and-10, you might be in a third-and-eight, and you're running the ball and kicking a field goal. Situationally, our guys did some things we worked on for a long time. They managed it really well — finished with the quarterback sneak, finished with the kneel — and we didn't have to run Evan out for his fifth field goal of the day. As you can see, I'm really proud. We've talked about these situations a million times, and these guys nailed it."

You talked about situations but then Tee Higgins levitates to catch one. Was that where that one was supposed to go?

"I'm glad you reminded me of that because I forgot about that play and meant to bring it up to the team. That's as big-time of a catch as you're ever going to see. It was a little bit similar to the Kansas City third-and-11 here to clinch the game (in 2022). That was a slant route, (and) this was a little bit deeper of a slant route. Joe trusts him. He sees the look. I kind of gave two plays on the sideline and said, 'Which one do you want?' He told me that's the one he wanted in that situation. He just trusted Tee. They jumped the out route we threw to Tee on second-and-10 earlier, which made us get to that call."

At halftime, you were up by a couple scores despite Tee and Ja'Marr having only one catch. Is that a pretty nice formula?

"I think Tee and Ja'Marr understand that when you have 24 points in the first half, that's kind of just how the game went. We want to get them involved as much as possible, but I was happy with the way the game was going. You want to keep it going, and you don't want to force anything. I thought we were running the ball well. We stuck with those things, and then those guys made plays for us down the stretch."

What is it like situationally to have a guy who can kick a 58-yard field goal?

"I'm calling the play and trying to manage the situation there and Darren (Simmons) is so quick to kick this ball. Do we punt in this situation? Do we kick in this situation? Kick it and he's going to make it. He made it, and he's tremendous at it."

You talked about the energy of the fans but what about the energy your team got from the defensive line? It seemed like early on they were winning a lot of battles ...

"That's why we did everything we've done, because you know that's an unbelievable energy boost when you have those guys who just dirty up the pocket the entire game. Credit to Baker (Mayfield). Baker got out of some really tough jams that could have ended the game multiple times. He pulled out of it, but our guys were there. We'll keep working to finish those plays. (We faced) a good quarterback who gets paid to do that kind of stuff, and he did it. Credit to him. But our D-line definitely gives us a boost."

Can you give us your quick thoughts on how Joe played? What did they do to take Ja'Marr out of the game?

"I didn't feel that. I felt like we just weren't forcing balls. The ball was just going where it needed to go. At halftime, we're writing plays up on the board and I asked if we had thrown an incompletion yet. It just didn't feel like that. It felt like we were in a really good rhythm. We weren't in many second-and-longs. We were in third-and-manageables. So, the performance for Joe was really good. I know he's already mad about the pick-six, but he manages the game really well for us. There were some tough looks there at the end of the game, and he stepped up and delivered. He gave his guys a chance, and his guys came up big for him. I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job. Some of the holes we had in the run game, especially early on, and then the protection overall. That is a really difficult blitz package they have overall. We had a long time to study it and they had a long time to study us. That's a huge credit to Dan Pitcher, Justin Hill and all of our coaches that put the time and effort to analyze every blitz they've ever gotten. Our guys stepped up and did a good job handling it."

Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. had some big plays. What did you like about what you saw from them?

"They continue to gain wisdom from the experience they are getting. They are playing faster and have great guys around them. They need to make the plays that come to them, and from what I saw, they did an excellent job with that."

Bryan Cook made some big plays. What's it like for someone who is from here to come back home?