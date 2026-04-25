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Everything Brian Parker II Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:32 PM

Welcome back to Cincinnati, Brian. How are you?

"Thank you. Glad to be back."

Tell us your reaction to the Bengals taking you in the sixth round ...

"Obviously huge. As a St. X guy, I grew up in Cincinnati playing football. I have a lot of friends there, and when they said it was going to be the Bengals, it's one of the better feelings in the world to be able to go back to your hometown team, put on that orange and black, and get ready for Who Dey nation."

Did you have a favorite Bengals offensive lineman growing up?

"Anthony Munoz came and talked to my middle school one time, so probably him, even though I never saw him play. That speech at my middle school was inspiring and something I've always remembered."

Where do the Bengals project you to play in the NFL?

"My versatility to play all five (positions) will help strengthen that unit and keep Joe Burrow safe."

At your pro day, what positions did you rep the most for scouts?

"At my pro day, it was really a mix. They really liked to see me do them all. I finished doing center. Really doing that to put to bed any qualms about me transitioning to the league."

Did the Bengals show the most interest throughout this process? Did you have a feeling you'd be staying home or did this catch you by surprise?

"They definitely showed interest. I did a local day visit. I was up in Cincinnati and got to meet everyone at the facility. Definitely showed interested, and I'm happy to be back in Cincinnati."

How would you describe your blocking style?

"I'm a really smart player. Somebody that's going to win with leverage, footwork and technique. I'm really excited to get in there with coach and change a little more."

What part of Cincinnati are you from?

"The east side, in Indian Hill."

Do you have any favorite memories of watching or going to Bengals games as a kid?

"I've been to quite a few. The last one I was at was the AFC Championship a few years ago. Me and a few high school buddies went down there. They came out with a win, and it was a good time."

In your mind, is there any better landing spot than Cincinnati?

"Not really. It's hard to beat this one. I get to go home. I know so many people in the city are proud of what I was able to do in high school there and I'm excited to be back."

It doesn't sound like you have any reservations about playing inside even though you've played over two thousand snaps at tackle ...

"Obviously, my measurables, arm length wise and stuff, aren't the most ideal for tackle, but I feel like my abilities allow me to play out there, and I showed it against top talent in my college career. If playing inside is going to get me on the field quickest, then that's what I'll do, and if that's what the team needs then that's what I'll do. I played center in high school for St. Xavier, was recruited to play center out of high school, got to college and moved to tackle, so I've done this before and moved around and became an All-American. So, I feel confident in my abilities and just excited to get the opportunity."

Was there a draft party in Cincinnati?

"No, my parents moved to Naples, Florida, so we're all down in Florida."

Have you been getting texts from old high school classmates?

"Oh, yeah. A whole group of St. Xavier friends are down here, so we're going to have a little fun celebrating."

Best of Sixth Round Draft Pick Brian Parker II | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals sixth-round pick Brian Parker II during his time at Duke.

Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) blocks Clemson safety Ronan Hanafin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) blocks Clemson safety Ronan Hanafin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
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