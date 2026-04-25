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Everything Jack Endries Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:33 PM

Congratulations, Jack. Welcome to the Bengals ...

"Yeah, I'm very excited to be here and I'm so grateful to the Bengals for taking a chance on me."

What was it like when you got that call?

"I'm still feeling the emotion right now, but I'm just really glad they took me. I wanted to be with the Bengals, so I'm really happy about that. I'm just glad they took a chance on me."

How did you go from a guy who was a walk-on at California to shining at Texas?

"Just working hard. I've always been an underdog. Just pushing through adversity, working hard and putting my best foot forward every time."

What is the key for you in getting open?

"Getting on the same page with the quarterback. Just reps and reps, and making sure I'm better than everyone at it."

You were projected to go earlier today. What has the wait been like, what has this process been like over the past few hours?

"It's unbelievable, and I'm going to make sure I make every team who didn't draft me pay, to be honest with you."

You played with now-No. 1overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza. You come in here and are going to get another former No. 1 pick in Joe Burrow. What's the excitement like for you to get to catch some passes from Joe Burrow?

"I'm pumped. We're going to make this happen. We're going to make this happen. I've got a lot to prove, and I think so does the team. I think we're going to have a great year coming up."

How much does that desire to prove you belong in the NFL drive you?

"It will drive me for my whole career. I'll keep track of every tight end that was taken before me, every team that passed on me. Every game I'm going to play is just going to be trying to do some bad things to other players."

I know you had some Division-I offers, but do you feel the same way about some of the colleges that passes up on you and didn't offer you a scholarship?

"Not like this. I think I kind of undervalued myself in high school, but I know what my value is here. I really did feel like this now."

Did you interact with James Casey, the Bengals tight ends coach?

"Yes, sir. I met with him a couple times. He was at my pro day."

What did you think of him?

"I love him. He was my favorite tight end coach I met with. He's a humble guy, he's truthful and you could tell he's just a genuine guy. I can't wait to play for him."

I believe you played against Cashius Howell, the Bengals' second-round pick this year. What stood out going up against him?

"Yeah, obviously we had to prepare for that guy and game plan. We had a lot of double-teams on him when he was rushing and roll-outs away from him. He is a stud, and I can't wait to be on his team."

Did you ever have an interaction with Zach Ertz, and if you have, what has that been like? What kind of impact did he have on you?

"I haven't had too much interaction with him, but he watched my high school film and reviewed it with me. Other than that, it's just trying to chase him every day. He's a great player. He's one of the greats, so just trying to chase him and be the next one up there."

Best of Seventh Round Draft Pick Jack Endries | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round pick Jack Endries during his time at Texas and Cal.

Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) and tight end Jack Endries (88) react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) and tight end Jack Endries (88) react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) scores against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) scores against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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