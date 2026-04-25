Everything Jack Endries Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Congratulations, Jack. Welcome to the Bengals ...

"Yeah, I'm very excited to be here and I'm so grateful to the Bengals for taking a chance on me."

What was it like when you got that call?

"I'm still feeling the emotion right now, but I'm just really glad they took me. I wanted to be with the Bengals, so I'm really happy about that. I'm just glad they took a chance on me."

How did you go from a guy who was a walk-on at California to shining at Texas?

"Just working hard. I've always been an underdog. Just pushing through adversity, working hard and putting my best foot forward every time."

What is the key for you in getting open?

"Getting on the same page with the quarterback. Just reps and reps, and making sure I'm better than everyone at it."

You were projected to go earlier today. What has the wait been like, what has this process been like over the past few hours?

"It's unbelievable, and I'm going to make sure I make every team who didn't draft me pay, to be honest with you."

You played with now-No. 1overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza. You come in here and are going to get another former No. 1 pick in Joe Burrow. What's the excitement like for you to get to catch some passes from Joe Burrow?

"I'm pumped. We're going to make this happen. We're going to make this happen. I've got a lot to prove, and I think so does the team. I think we're going to have a great year coming up."

How much does that desire to prove you belong in the NFL drive you?

"It will drive me for my whole career. I'll keep track of every tight end that was taken before me, every team that passed on me. Every game I'm going to play is just going to be trying to do some bad things to other players."

I know you had some Division-I offers, but do you feel the same way about some of the colleges that passes up on you and didn't offer you a scholarship?

"Not like this. I think I kind of undervalued myself in high school, but I know what my value is here. I really did feel like this now."

Did you interact with James Casey, the Bengals tight ends coach?

"Yes, sir. I met with him a couple times. He was at my pro day."

What did you think of him?

"I love him. He was my favorite tight end coach I met with. He's a humble guy, he's truthful and you could tell he's just a genuine guy. I can't wait to play for him."

I believe you played against Cashius Howell, the Bengals' second-round pick this year. What stood out going up against him?

"Yeah, obviously we had to prepare for that guy and game plan. We had a lot of double-teams on him when he was rushing and roll-outs away from him. He is a stud, and I can't wait to be on his team."

Did you ever have an interaction with Zach Ertz, and if you have, what has that been like? What kind of impact did he have on you?