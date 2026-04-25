Everything Landon Robinson Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Did you work with Jerry Montgomery at the East-West Shrine Bowl?

"I did. Yes, he was my coach."

The Bengals seemed to be on you from the get-go ...

"They were. It's a hometown team, so it's a blessing to be even considered by them. To be drafted, it's a blessing."

What is it about your style that is unique and would make you a particular fit for the Bengals?

"I think my play style, my speed, my quickness, my ability to just be quick and fast. I use my strength to be able to get in the backfield, but also use my natural leverage to be able to be sturdy in the run game and just use that to go make plays, and free up blocks for everyone else on the defense to go make plays."

I remember you playing great against the University of Cincinnati in the bowl game. In an era where a lot of guys opt out of bowl games, what was your mindset playing in that game with your college teammates one last time?

"My mindset was just, go play as hard as you can. Guys are opting out, and that's their decision, but I love playing football. Being able to be out there and play is something that has always been my dream, so it's a blessing."

What do you feel like your Navy background has done to shape you into the person you are?

"I think the leadership piece. The Naval Academy, it's a leadership laboratory, so being able to be there, to go to the Naval Academy and just have the background that I've had is just truly a blessing, so I'm thankful for it."

You were taken with what's known as the Pat Tillman pick. What does that mean to you?

"It's such a blessing. I was waiting here with all my family and friends for the pick to go through, so we were kind of waiting for a long time. But it couldn't be a cooler award, and I think that just truly represents the military and the service. To be able to have that pick tied to me just means a lot, for sure."

At the Naval Academy, did you have a specific part of the Navy that you focused on in terms of your studies and your responsibilities?

"At the Naval Academy, you have a major that you specialize in. My major is cyber operations. It really doesn't affect what you do in the military, but it's just more of what you study here. So, that's what I study here, and it's a blessing I'm going to be able to graduate in about a month."

There was speculation that you could have been selected earlier in the draft. What was the wait like today and the uncertainty surrounding it?

"I think I definitely could have went sooner, but I think (the Bengals) just had priorities that they wanted to get done with the team. I think having Dexter Lawrence take up that 10th pick, I think that definitely put a little hold on the defensive tackle position. But it's a blessing just for them to be able to come around at the very end."

What was your reaction to the trade for Dexter Lawrence II?

"I was still in the game. I was secure in my work that I had put in, and I knew just that one pick wouldn't be enough for them not to grab me. So, I was very confident in the trade, and just knowing that they still had interest in me."

As someone who plays his position, what do you think of Dexter Lawrence II?

"I think he's a great player. He's a great player, great leader. He's done a lot of great things in the league, and I'm excited to learn from him and just continue to work."

I know the service academies changed the rules so that you can play in the NFL right away. Will you eventually have to serve?

"With this draft pick, I would be on a 10-year reserve contract. So, I would just be in the reserves for 10 years, which wouldn't interrupt football at all, which is very nice. But later on down the road, if I wanted to go back to active duty, I could, but I'm 10 years reserved."

If you hadn't have been drafted, would the rule have changed at all?

"If I didn't get drafted, I think it still would have been the same just because I still would have gotten a contract with a team. But no, drafted or undrafted, it wouldn't have made a difference."

Do you know that former Naval Academy graduate Roger Staubach is from Cincinnati?

"He is. It's crazy how that is a 180 there. It's pretty crazy. Full circle."

I don't know if you are with your dad or not, but what was his reaction if you are?

"I'm not with my dad. He's actually down in Florida with my little brother at gymnastics, so he wasn't able to see me get picked by the Bengals. He saw it, he was crying and it was just a crazy situation. I actually still have to call him. I've just been talking with a lot of family and friends."

Were you aware you would be the Pat Tillman pick before your selection?