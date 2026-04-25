Everything Tacario Davis Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

What was your reaction to the Bengals selecting you?

"It's a blessing to hear my name called by the Bengals. It's a blessing for sure."

What was your time like with Bengals secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks during the pre-draft process?

"It was good. He came out to my pro day. We met for a little bit. It went well. We talked ball and talked about life."

What do you think they are looking for in an outside corner given your size and what you can do?

"Just being a complete corner."

What's the biggest thing they are looking for in an outside corner with what you can do? What was the biggest thing you picked up on?

"Come in and make a mark. Just come in ready to work. (Charles Burks) said he wants to be the best DB coach in the NFL and I was like, 'Let's do it.' Man, God works in mysterious ways."

What do you bring to the table?

"I bring everything to the table. You don't find many 6'3, 6-4 corners who can run like I can. Not just out there covering but being able to play the run. Whatever you want me to do."

Are you 6-3 or 6-4?

"6-4."

How many 6-4 corners do you know?

"Me, besides my teammate, Ephesians (Washington CB Ephesians Prysock)."

When you watch tape, who do you watch and what do you watch?

"I watch a lot of Jalen Ramsey. I try to mimic my game after him. I watch for little things that they pick up on."

What were your press responsibilities at Washington?

"At 6-4, you can't really find that. I pressed a lot."

If there's one game, one matchup or receiver you shut down that we should go and watch, who would that be?

"You can turn on the USC tape. I didn't allow a catch."

Any familiarity with Cincinnati? We know you're a California guy. What thoughts come to mind?

"I've never been out there, so I can't even give my perspective. This will be my first time out there."

What do you know about the Bengals?

"I just know they're a good team. They've been turning it in the right direction and I'm going to help out with that. Be that piece they've been missing or help elevate the team."

How would you evaluate the way you played last season?

"I played pretty decent. There's more in me. I couldn't really control the injuries I had, but I feel that I played pretty decent."

Are you healthy now?

"Yeah, I'm healthy."

How much did you play in the slot?

"I played a good amount of reps."

What makes you such a good disrupter of the football? What makes you so good at breaking up passes?

"My instincts. Watching film, my arm length and my speed to be able to cover any receiver on the field."

Describe where you are tonight. Who is at your draft party and what was it like to get the call?

"My whole family was out. It was nice to get the call. It was a blessing, an unreal moment. I've been praying about this. I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid. Just watching my dream become a reality."

You have a unique nickname of 'Bobo.' Where did that nickname come from?

"When I was younger, I got what looked like a bob cut. And ever since that day, my brothers have been calling me 'Bobo.' It really just stuck with me."

No rookie entering the league is a finished product. What do you still have to get better at?

"As a corner, I have to get better at everything. I can never be satisfied. I don't care if I had 10 picks, I'm never satisfied."

With the size and long arms you have, are you a really good dunker in basketball? Are you out doing crazy dunks or anything like that?

"Of course. I try not to go too crazy since my main sport is football. I just flash off a couple things here and there."

What goes through your mind thinking about going up against Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase every day?

"The best duo in the NFL. Looking forward to going against them every day in practice. It's bettering me and it's bettering them, and learning from them."

Is there a receiver you look forward to going against?