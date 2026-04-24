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Everything Cashius Howell Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:35 PM

What was your reaction when you got the call from the Bengals?
"I was just in awe, honestly. I was just filled with gratitude, and just was so thankful to be placed in this position. This is not my first time being in Ohio, so I'm just ready to come in, come get to work. Man, let's go get a Super Bowl!"

What was your '30' visit like with the Bengals, and what stood out?
"It was great. Definitely from the Combine to the '30' visit, I feel like I established a good connection with everybody on the staff. I feel like the scheme they had portrayed to me, and the vision that they saw for me coming and playing, I feel like it made sense. It was definitely a great overall '30' visit, for sure."

How do you think they are going to use you?
"Really just kind of the same thing, kind of a hybrid edge rusher, being a base down defensive end and then dropping into coverage sometimes, just on different blitzes and different formations like that."

How would you describe your speed on the edge?
"I think it's relentless. That's something I really pride myself on is my speed and my get-off, so I feel like that's definitely something that I'm going to bring that's going to translate to the NFL — my relentless speed and my relentless effort."

Coming out of high school, how preposterous would it have sounded that you are a second-round NFL draft pick?
"I always kind of had the feeling that I was going to be in this position, but if you would have told me back then, I would've told you that you were crazy with how it was looking at that point."

I know you were not in the Cincinnati area, you were elsewhere in Ohio, but did you pay attention to the Bengals at all when you were in this part of the country?
"Not really, I saw that you had gotten Joe Burrow, and you had went to the Super Bowl, but not really prior to that point."

Do you think you could have been picked sooner? The Bengals said they were surprised you were still on the board ...
"Yeah, that's kind of what they had told me on my '30' visit, they were just hoping I would fall to them. Like I said, it's just a blessing. So regardless of what pick I'm at, God has put me here, and it's a blessing to be here."

What was that meeting like with defensive coordinator Al Golden? I guess it was rather long ...
"The meeting went well. I really felt like, not only in regard to football — that was good — but the personal relationship that I had with him. I felt like it was real, it was genuine, and it was easy to buy into this culture and to buy in to what the coaches were saying."

What's your relationship like with Shemar Stewart?
"Yeah, Shemar, that's my guy. We did one year together at Texas A&M. That's my guy. I definitely consider him a friend, I'm excited to reunite and see what we can do on the field this year."

Who are some of the players you model your game after?
"I like to watch film on guys like Shaq Barrett, T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, Bud Dupree, and Von Miller. Those are some of the guys I like to watch."

If you had to describe your journey from being a low recruited player out of high school, to then transferring and becoming the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, to now being drafted in the second round — how would you describe that journey?
"I would describe that as peaks and valleys. I definitely went through a lot of adversity to get to this point, but I feel like it definitely built my character, and ultimately developed me into the man that God saw best fit for me. I'm thankful for all the ups and all the downs that I went through to get to this point."

There was a lot of conversation about your arm length. What did you want to tell teams and let them know about that as you went through the process?
"That's not really anything I was paying attention to, but like I said, I'm a Bengal, so I'm going to put my talents on display this year,
and each team that decided to pass on me, I'll show it on film. Film doesn't lie."

Who are you with, and what was the reaction there when you got the call?
"I was with all my friends and family, and the reaction was everyone is just happy and excited, kind of all jumping around. I hugged my mom, my girl and my grandma. It was just cool. It was cool."

Are you in Kansas City?
"Yes sir."

Did you grow up a Chiefs fan?
"Yes sir, but they had taken an edge rusher before me, so... you know, it's all good. I grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but at this
point, I'm just thankful to be a Bengal, so we're going to see them when we see them."

When the Chiefs were on the clock were you thinking you were going to end up in Kansas City?
"Yeah, potentially. That was one of the options that was discussed. Like I said, I'm very happy to be a Bengal, and wouldn't want to be a Kansas City Chief at this point."

Thoughts on potentially sacking Patrick Mahomes in your future?
"I think it would be a good experience. I'm just trying to come in and make a positive impact on everything, so if it comes down to me sacking Patrick Mahomes, so be it. I'm just trying to make sure I put myself in the right positions and just going about it the right way."

What do you know about the Bengals defense?
"I know that you guys have definitely had a good pass rush these past couple years, bringing Shemar (Stewart) in, you guys had Trey Hendrickson, and I feel like you guys definitely have a great defense established so far, and I feel like I'll definitely be a great addition to it."

A big part of your job is production, and something the Bengals have really been seeking. How do you go about maintaining the production you had at Texas A&M and having that carry over to the NFL?
"Really just being a master of my craft, honing on the small, technical details. I feel like that's what really separates me. Coming into the league, I'm honing in on all the small details in every facet of my game to just fine tune myself and put myself in the best position to come in there and make plays, and really be a positive addition to the team."

Did the Dexter Lawrence II trade catch your eye at all?
"Yeah, I had seen the Dexter Lawrence trade, and I feel like he's definitely a great addition to add to the defensive line, and I feel like with guys like me, him and Shemar Stewart, I feel like we can definitely get in there and make great things happen for the defense."

Best of Second Round Draft Pick Cashius Howell  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick DE Cashius Howell during his time at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 10

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
2 / 10

FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
3 / 10

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) prays in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
4 / 10

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) prays in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
5 / 10

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
6 / 10

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) has the ball knocked away from him for a turnover near the goldmine by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
7 / 10

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) has the ball knocked away from him for a turnover near the goldmine by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 10

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) sacks Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
9 / 10

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) sacks Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (41) participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Cooper Neill via AP)
10 / 10

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (41) participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
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