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Bengals Final 2026 Mock Draft Roundup: Projecting Friday's Picks

Apr 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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The 2026 NFL Draft officially kicked off last night in Pittsburgh. The Bengals traded their first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence II, but they still have seven picks over the course of the weekend, including pick 41 in the second round and pick 72 in the third round. Let's take a look at who Cincinnati could select with their second and third round picks tonight.

Second Round: Pick 41

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) scores on a pick-six against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Matt Miller - ESPN

"The Bengals watched Dexter Lawrence II highlights Thursday night after trading the No. 10 pick, but are now on the clock with a good group of cornerbacks still available. Hood is the draft's most aggressive corner and gives Cincinnati size on the outside of the defense."

Daniel Flick - Sports Illustrated

"Hood was one of the more surprising omissions from the first round. Hood is physical, athletic and has a high ceiling, which bodes well in Cincinnati."

Josh Edwards - CBS Sports

"Hood does not have the largest body of work, but he made the most of this season, rising from off-the-radar to a potential first-round pick. He has the ability to be a quality starter on the outside in this league."

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Alabama, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. Indiana defeated Alabama, 38-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2026 Ryan Kang

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Nick Baumgardner - The Athletic

"Ponds, a 5-foot-9 pit bull, was the heartbeat of the Hoosiers' national title-winning defense and is one of the toughest pound-for-pound athletes in this draft."

Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

"He had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. That's big-time production."

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

LB Anthony Hill, Texas

Field Yates - ESPN

"Hill has as much splash play production as any linebacker in the class. He racked up 17.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles in three seasons, with natural movement skills defending the pass as well."

Vinnie Iyer - The Sporting News

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) defends during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and BYU Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic

"Rodriguez would thrust into the middle of the competition, hoping his instincts and savvy, evident after one of the most productive seasons by a linebacker in college football history, would translate to the next level."

Gabriel Kahalan - Buccaneers.com

Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) follows the play during the second half against South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

CBS Sports Staff

"Thomas would provide Cincinnati with more depth at defensive line alongside fellow first-round picks Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart."

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Jordan Reid - ESPN

"Allen is a highly instinctive sledgehammer as a downhill run defender... He uses his high awareness levels to read and diagnose run concepts."

Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Alec Elijah - Pro Football Network

"LSU's A.J. Haulcy stands out as a strong option, bringing a combination of playmaking ball skills and physicality that has helped position him among the top safeties in this year's class."

Jacob Infante - Pro Football Network

"A.J. Haulcy is one of the most physical safeties you'll find in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he's got some nice chops attacking the ball in the air, too. The tape is impressive, as he's a physical tackler who packs some serious pop in his pads when he engages in contact, and he's an intelligent defensive back who processes well in coverage."

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Rob Rang - FOX Sports

"Terrell didn't run like a first-round pick at his Pro Day, but his tape and bloodlines suggest he'll be a longtime starter."

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Ian Cummings - Pro Football Network

"At 24 years old, Treydan Stukes is an older prospect, but for a Bengals team clinging to a win-now window with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, his versatility to play nickel and safety at a high level can't be understated."

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) gets ready for a play during an NCAA football game between WKU and Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU came back to beat Toledo 26-21. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Nick Baumgardner - The Athletic

Third Round: Pick 72

Ohio State's Max Klare catches a pass in front of Wisconsin's Cooper Catalano during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Jordan Reid - ESPN

"Klare would add depth and versatility to a Bengals tight ends room that has plenty of bodies."

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (9) celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

CBS Sports Staff

"Kyle Louis would help fill the voids left by the recent departures of Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt."

Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Markel Bell, Miami

Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic

"At 6-9, 346 pounds, he will fit right in next to Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. Bell specializes in pass protection and didn't allow a sack for the Hurricanes last season, one that ended in the National Championship Game."

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Ian Cummings - Pro Football Network

"If Avieon Terrell falls in light of subpar athletic testing, he'll be a steal in the Day 2 range for a team like Cincinnati, which could use his boundary-nickel versatility and two-phase playmaking."

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA defeated Penn State, 42-37 (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2025 Ryan Kang

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Jacob Infante - Pro Football Network

"He has the size, length, and explosiveness to make NFL teams want to take a shot on him as a developmental edge rusher with starting upside."

Southern California defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. USC defeated Michigan, 31-13 (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2025 Ryan Kang

EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC

Vinnie Iyer - The Sporting News

Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday (11) during an NCAA collage football game on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after stopping a Kansas run on fourth down late in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Nick Baumgardner - The Athletic

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

Daniel Flick - Sports Illustrated

Texas Tech defensive end Romello Height (9) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Josh Edwards - CBS Sports

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs the ball against Duke in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Josh Edwards - CBS Sports

Mississippi wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Matt Miller - ESPN.com

Memphis offensive lineman Travis Burke (09) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Travis Burke, Memphis

Nick Baumgardner - The Athletic

NFL Network's Top 50 2026 NFL Draft Prospects

Take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 NFL Draft Prospects as we enter the month of the NFL Draft.

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
1 / 50

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 2 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
2 / 50

No. 2 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 3 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
3 / 50

No. 3 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 4 - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
4 / 50

No. 4 - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 5 - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
5 / 50

No. 5 - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 6 - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
6 / 50

No. 6 - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 7 - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
7 / 50

No. 7 - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 8 - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
8 / 50

No. 8 - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 9 - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
9 / 50

No. 9 - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
10 / 50

No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Doug Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 11 - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
11 / 50

No. 11 - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 12 - Makai Lemon, WR, USC
12 / 50

No. 12 - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 13 - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
13 / 50

No. 13 - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 14 - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
14 / 50

No. 14 - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 15 - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
15 / 50

No. 15 - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 16 - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
16 / 50

No. 16 - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 17 - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
17 / 50

No. 17 - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 18 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
18 / 50

No. 18 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Ben Liebenberg/2026 Ben Liebenberg
No. 19 - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
19 / 50

No. 19 - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 20 - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
20 / 50

No. 20 - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 21 - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
21 / 50

No. 21 - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 22 - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
22 / 50

No. 22 - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 23 - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23 / 50

No. 23 - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 24 - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
24 / 50

No. 24 - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 25 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
25 / 50

No. 25 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 26 - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
26 / 50

No. 26 - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 27 - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
27 / 50

No. 27 - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 28 - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
28 / 50

No. 28 - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 29 - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
29 / 50

No. 29 - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 30 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
30 / 50

No. 30 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 31 - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
31 / 50

No. 31 - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 32 - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
32 / 50

No. 32 - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 33 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
33 / 50

No. 33 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 34 - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
34 / 50

No. 34 - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 35 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
35 / 50

No. 35 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
36 / 50

No. 36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 37 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
37 / 50

No. 37 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 38 - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
38 / 50

No. 38 - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 39 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
39 / 50

No. 39 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 40 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
40 / 50

No. 40 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Lauren Leigh Bacho 2026
No. 41 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
41 / 50

No. 41 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 42 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
42 / 50

No. 42 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 43 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
43 / 50

No. 43 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
No. 44 - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
44 / 50

No. 44 - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 45 - Zion Young, EDGE, Mizzou
45 / 50

No. 45 - Zion Young, EDGE, Mizzou

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 46 - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
46 / 50

No. 46 - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 47 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
47 / 50

No. 47 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 48 - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
48 / 50

No. 48 - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 49 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
49 / 50

No. 49 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 50 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
50 / 50

No. 50 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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