Bengals Final 2026 Mock Draft Roundup: Projecting Friday's Picks

The 2026 NFL Draft officially kicked off last night in Pittsburgh. The Bengals traded their first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence II, but they still have seven picks over the course of the weekend, including pick 41 in the second round and pick 72 in the third round. Let's take a look at who Cincinnati could select with their second and third round picks tonight.
Second Round: Pick 41
CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
"The Bengals watched Dexter Lawrence II highlights Thursday night after trading the No. 10 pick, but are now on the clock with a good group of cornerbacks still available. Hood is the draft's most aggressive corner and gives Cincinnati size on the outside of the defense."
"Hood was one of the more surprising omissions from the first round. Hood is physical, athletic and has a high ceiling, which bodes well in Cincinnati."
"Hood does not have the largest body of work, but he made the most of this season, rising from off-the-radar to a potential first-round pick. He has the ability to be a quality starter on the outside in this league."
CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
"Ponds, a 5-foot-9 pit bull, was the heartbeat of the Hoosiers' national title-winning defense and is one of the toughest pound-for-pound athletes in this draft."
EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
"He had 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. That's big-time production."
LB Anthony Hill, Texas
"Hill has as much splash play production as any linebacker in the class. He racked up 17.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles in three seasons, with natural movement skills defending the pass as well."
LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
"Rodriguez would thrust into the middle of the competition, hoping his instincts and savvy, evident after one of the most productive seasons by a linebacker in college football history, would translate to the next level."
EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
"Thomas would provide Cincinnati with more depth at defensive line alongside fellow first-round picks Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart."
LB CJ Allen, Georgia
"Allen is a highly instinctive sledgehammer as a downhill run defender... He uses his high awareness levels to read and diagnose run concepts."
S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
"LSU's A.J. Haulcy stands out as a strong option, bringing a combination of playmaking ball skills and physicality that has helped position him among the top safeties in this year's class."
"A.J. Haulcy is one of the most physical safeties you'll find in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he's got some nice chops attacking the ball in the air, too. The tape is impressive, as he's a physical tackler who packs some serious pop in his pads when he engages in contact, and he's an intelligent defensive back who processes well in coverage."
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
"Terrell didn't run like a first-round pick at his Pro Day, but his tape and bloodlines suggest he'll be a longtime starter."
CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
"At 24 years old, Treydan Stukes is an older prospect, but for a Bengals team clinging to a win-now window with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, his versatility to play nickel and safety at a high level can't be understated."
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
Third Round: Pick 72
TE Max Klare, Ohio State
"Klare would add depth and versatility to a Bengals tight ends room that has plenty of bodies."
LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
"Kyle Louis would help fill the voids left by the recent departures of Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt."
OT Markel Bell, Miami
"At 6-9, 346 pounds, he will fit right in next to Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. Bell specializes in pass protection and didn't allow a sack for the Hurricanes last season, one that ended in the National Championship Game."
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
"If Avieon Terrell falls in light of subpar athletic testing, he'll be a steal in the Day 2 range for a team like Cincinnati, which could use his boundary-nickel versatility and two-phase playmaking."
EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
"He has the size, length, and explosiveness to make NFL teams want to take a shot on him as a developmental edge rusher with starting upside."
EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC
LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
OT Travis Burke, Memphis
Take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 NFL Draft Prospects as we enter the month of the NFL Draft.