Everything the Bengals Said after Preseason Week 1 against the Lions

Head coach

Initial comments ...

What are your overall thoughts about tonight's game vs. the Lions?

"It's good to get a win. I thought the defense did a really good job there, especially in the first half. I'd like to manage that situation (we had) there at the end of the half, (though). We gave them three points, but the No. 1 focus we walk away from (the game) is we got the win, but in (the last) four minutes, we had a chance to get a stop, win by 10 or (have) our offense put it away by getting a first down when they know we're going to run the ball and ice it. So that will give us something to really focus on (as that's) been a big talk(ing point) of our camp so far, so it gives us something to walk away (with) and get better at."

With people making plays today, are you starting to get excited about the depth you have this training camp?

"I am, yeah. There's a lot of guys that got a lot of opportunity today to really showcase their abilities. Some guys really rise and stand out in these preseason games. It'll be good to watch the tape, but there's so much going on in a preseason game, sometimes you don't have a full grasp on who's making all the plays. But we'll have a chance to watch the tape tomorrow morning and see who stood out."

Joe Burrow started under center and also took some shotgun snaps. What were your biggest takeaways from that?

"Yeah, we're just trying to function (with) our offense and be efficient. Obviously, we want to come away with more than three points in the two drives (he) was in, but there's going to be some positive things and some things we'll work to correct."

Are you happy you got to play in the rain tonight?

"The first two drives (were) pretty rainy — it's hard when you're calling plays for different quarterbacks, and different guys are getting their first snaps. It's never easy, but it's a good opportunity to work on the center-quarterback exchange, (and) the running back-quarterback exchange. You can see how many balls were on the ground on both sides, so it's better to get that stuff out of the way in preseason so you can see how difficult it is when you're out there in the rain."

How concerning was it to see Joe Burrow get hit a couple of times?

"It's never fun — that's not what we wanted to happen. But again, we'll continue to improve."

How would you evaluate the offensive line so far from the start of camp through tonight's game?

"I think they've been good. They've been tested every single day from our defensive line. And, again, I think the competition is making everybody better on both sides of the ball."

How do you evaluate that specifically when you aren't game-planning yet?

"Yeah, we'll make the individual corrections we've gotta make, and then move on in the preseason."

How have you seen Jack Endries grow through camp so far?

"I think he's been really consistent. For a rookie, there's been nothing alarming on his end. He's picked it up really fast. He's been physical. It was good to see him finish with the ball in his hands on the touchdown. I think he had another catch somewhere too, so he's done a good job."

A couple of plays were made early in the game by Swayze Bozeman. Has he turned some heads this camp?

"He's had a good camp. It's important for those depth linebackers to make plays on special teams and on defense both. But I think he has really taken advantage of his opportunities."

Dohnte Meyers looked like the moment wasn't too big for him tonight ...

"Yeah. He's played in a lot of pro games — I don't know how many exactly — but this isn't foreign territory for him just because it's the NFL. He's been out of college, he's played pro football, and (he) played about how we expected him to play."

Colbie Young got one snap with the first team. Was that just to acknowledge how well he's been doing in his first NFL training camp?

"Yeah, it was a mixture of getting Tee (Higgins) a break on that one, and I think we had a miscue overall on the play. It didn't play out the way we intended, but yeah, he's proving to be dependable."

You sent out Ted Karras and Dexter Lawrence as team captains ...

"(Determining your) preseason captains are hard. I offer suggestions — I have a suggestion box you can throw them in there. They've had some good battles in training camp, so I thought maybe they could walk out there together."

I know you haven't had a chance to watch the film yet, but out of the rookies that did play, did anyone catch your eye?

"I'd have to watch the tape. I really can't comment."

How close was Tacario Davis to playing tonight?

"Pretty close. If it was a real game, he absolutely would have played. Just, with these preseason games — him, Jalen Davis ... there are a couple guys that definitely could have played if it was a real game."

Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen got about three snaps each tonight. What's the fine line between having them break a sweat and just getting them into the rhythm of the team?

"Just get them out there with the unit. I told them both they were going to play three plays, and they were going to play less than anybody else. The fans have been excited a lot of the new acquisitions we've had and so I wanted them to have a chance to see that huddle break and those guys go out there and then we quickly got them out."

How much does that have to do with you guys having so much depth on the defensive line?